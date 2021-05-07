Noel, Hillcats tee off on Nationals bullpen in victory

Fredericksburg starter Mitchell Parker kept Lynchburg’s offense under wraps for four innings. The southpaw prevented the Hillcats from registering the big innings that have defined the first three games of the season-opening series.

That all changed once the Nationals went to the bullpen.

Lynchburg scored four runs in the two innings following Parker’s exit, highlighted by Jhonkensy Noel’s no-doubt, two-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Hillcats kept their winning ways going with a 7-2 victory Friday night before an announced crowd of 877 at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (4-0) pounced on Lucas Knowles once he entered for Parker in the fifth inning.

Julian Escobedo (2 for 5) and Noel (2 for 5) both singled with one out to put runners on the corners, and Korey Holland followed with a run-scoring single to center to give Lynchburg a 3-2 lead.

Will Barlett singled to load the bases, and Angel Martinez drew a two-out walk to force in Noel for a two-run advantage.

Gabriel Rodriguez (2 for 4) laced a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth, and Noel followed two batters later with a towering home run to left that put the ‘Cats ahead 6-2.