Planez breaks out of slump as Hillcats top Red Sox

Alexfri Planez took part in Lynchburg’s home run barrage in the May 4 season opener against Fredericksburg with a solo blast in the eighth inning of that 13-run victory.

The long ball, though, didn’t come as easily or frequently for the Hillcats’ center fielder. He hadn’t hit one out of the park since that game. In fact, he’s only driven in one run over the next 19 games and saw his batting average dip to close to .150.

Planez’s second swing Tuesday night cured those ails quickly.

Planez clubbed two home runs, including a fourth-inning grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs, as Lynchburg opened its six-game series against Salem with a 7-5 triumph at Bank of the James Stadium.

Planez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan, gave the Hillcats (15-9) a 5-0 lead with his fourth-inning grand slam. Andres Melendez put the ‘Cats ahead for good with his RBI single two batters prior to Planez’s blast.

The Red Sox (12-13) scored three times in the sixth to cut the deficit to two runs, but Planez and the Hillcats answered in the bottom of the frame with a pair of solo homers to go ahead 7-3.

Planez led off the frame with a blast to left-center field, and Angel Martinez followed two batters later with a line drive homer to left.