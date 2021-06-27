 Skip to main content
Red Sox close series with walk-off victory over Hillcats
Red Sox close series with walk-off victory over Hillcats

Salem opened its six-game series with Lynchburg by claiming a walk-off victory in extra innings.

The Red Sox and Hillcats didn’t need extra innings to close the series Sunday evening, but the result was the same.

Eduardo Lopez’s one-out single in the ninth inning scored Ceddanne Rafaela from second base as the Red Sox topped the Hillcats in an 11-10 slugfest at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

Four of the six games were decided by one run, and both teams won twice.

The Red Sox (26-22) won the opener, 9-8, in 11 innings, and the Hillcats (25-21) came out victorious 5-4 Wednesday and 1-0 Friday.

The series finale featured five homers, 29 hits and a whopping 25 strikeouts.

Angel Martinez (4 for 5), Alexfri Planez (2 for 4) and Cody Farhat (2 for 5) homered for the Hillcats. Farhat and Planez homered in the sixth as part of a five-run frame to take an 8-6 lead, and Martinez’s solo shot in the sixth put Lynchburg ahead 9-7.

Salem’s Joe Davis (3 for 5) hit a pair of three-run homers. His second of the game, in the sixth, gave the Red Sox a 10-9 lead.

Andres Melendez scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to tie the game at 10.

Salem, though, struck against Trey Benton (0-2) in the ninth to win it.

Rafaela reached on a one-out single and stole second base.

Stephen Scott was walked intentionally to set up the double play, but Lopez’s single to right field scored Rafaela for the game-winning run.

Cody Scroggins (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the victory.

Hillcats orb
