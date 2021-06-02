Red Sox outlast Hillcats in 11 innings

Salem recorded only one hit in 19 at-bats with runners in scoring position Wednesday night.
The Red Sox still managed to find a way to beat Lynchburg in 11 innings.
Jecorrah Arnold scored the game-winning run in the top of the 11th, Christian Cairo grounded out with the tying run at third base in the bottom half of the frame, and Salem edged the Hillcats 3-2 at Bank of the James Stadium.
The Red Sox (13-13) recorded their lone hit with runners in scoring position with two outs in the ninth inning for the game’s first run. Joe Davis connected on an Andrew Misiaszek offering for a double to center to score Gilberto Jimenez.
That was Salem’s 14th at-bat with a runner in scoring position.
The Hillcats (15-10) answered with their own two-out hitting in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.
Johnathan Rodriguez’s nine-pitch at-bat ended with him lacing a single to right field that scored Cody Farhat to tie the game at 1. Farhat led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on Will Barlett’s ground out.
Both teams scored with two outs in the 10th — Salem on a Misiaszek wild pitch and Lynchburg on Yordys Valdes’ RBI single — and the Red Sox struck in the 11th when Jimenez grounded into a double play that allowed Arnold to score.
The Hillcats had runners on the corners with two outs in the 11th, but Devon Roedahl recorded the save by getting Cairo to ground out.
Both starters threw five shutout innings, but Hillcats right-hander Daniel Espino repeatedly worked around baserunners to keep the game scoreless.
He allowed six hits and four walks in his five-inning outing. The right-hander kept the Red Sox off the scoreboard by not allowing a hit in seven Salem at-bats with runners in scoring position.
Espino struck out five and threw 46 of his 80 pitches for strikes. The Cleveland Indians’ first-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft did not factor into the decision for the fourth time in five starts this season, and Wednesday’s appearance was the first time he did not allow a run.
Red Sox starter Aldo Ramirez faced two over the minimum and struck out five in his five shutout innings.
Hillcats second baseman Angel Martinez reached on a third-strike passed ball to lead off the first inning, and catcher Andres Melendez laced a one-out double to right field in the second inning.
Melendez was stranded in scoring position as Ramirez got two outs on four pitches to end the second, and then retired the next nine batters in order to finish his outing.
Cody Scroggins picked up the victory in two innings of relief. Misiaszek took the loss and fell to 1-1. He allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits in three innings.