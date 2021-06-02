Red Sox outlast Hillcats in 11 innings

The Hillcats had runners on the corners with two outs in the 11th, but Devon Roedahl recorded the save by getting Cairo to ground out.

Both starters threw five shutout innings, but Hillcats right-hander Daniel Espino repeatedly worked around baserunners to keep the game scoreless.

He allowed six hits and four walks in his five-inning outing. The right-hander kept the Red Sox off the scoreboard by not allowing a hit in seven Salem at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Espino struck out five and threw 46 of his 80 pitches for strikes. The Cleveland Indians’ first-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft did not factor into the decision for the fourth time in five starts this season, and Wednesday’s appearance was the first time he did not allow a run.

Red Sox starter Aldo Ramirez faced two over the minimum and struck out five in his five shutout innings.

Hillcats second baseman Angel Martinez reached on a third-strike passed ball to lead off the first inning, and catcher Andres Melendez laced a one-out double to right field in the second inning.

Melendez was stranded in scoring position as Ramirez got two outs on four pitches to end the second, and then retired the next nine batters in order to finish his outing.

Cody Scroggins picked up the victory in two innings of relief. Misiaszek took the loss and fell to 1-1. He allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits in three innings.