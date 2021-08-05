Red Sox outlast Hillcats in slugfest

Lynchburg and Salem traded offensive fireworks over the span of six outs Thursday evening. The Red Sox used a quartet of extra-base hits to put up seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, while the Hillcats strung together hits to put up a seven-spot in the top of the seventh.

The difference, though, was a third-inning homer that gave the Red Sox the slimmest of edges in the Low-A East North Division showdown.

Nick Yorke’s two-run homer in the third proved to be the difference, Jacinto Arredondo worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to record the save, and Salem outlasted Lynchburg 9-7 in the third of a six-game series at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

The Red Sox (48-33) won their second straight and opened their lead over the Hillcats (41-39) to 6 ½ games. Delmarva’s 11-run setback to Down East allowed Salem to extend its lead over the Shorebirds to 2 ½ games.

Lynchburg had a golden opportunity in the eighth inning to cut into its two-run deficit with the bases loaded and one out. Yordys Valdes, who drew a walk and scored on Petey Halpin’s bases-clearing triple in the seventh, lined into an inning-ending double play to end the threat.

Arredondo recorded his fourth save by facing the minimum in the ninth.