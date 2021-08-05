Red Sox outlast Hillcats in slugfest

Lynchburg and Salem traded offensive fireworks over the span of six outs Thursday evening. The Red Sox used a quartet of extra-base hits to put up seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, while the Hillcats strung together hits to put up a seven-spot in the top of the seventh.
The difference, though, was a third-inning homer that gave the Red Sox the slimmest of edges in the Low-A East North Division showdown.
Nick Yorke’s two-run homer in the third proved to be the difference, Jacinto Arredondo worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to record the save, and Salem outlasted Lynchburg 9-7 in the third of a six-game series at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.
The Red Sox (48-33) won their second straight and opened their lead over the Hillcats (41-39) to 6 ½ games. Delmarva’s 11-run setback to Down East allowed Salem to extend its lead over the Shorebirds to 2 ½ games.
Lynchburg had a golden opportunity in the eighth inning to cut into its two-run deficit with the bases loaded and one out. Yordys Valdes, who drew a walk and scored on Petey Halpin’s bases-clearing triple in the seventh, lined into an inning-ending double play to end the threat.
Arredondo recorded his fourth save by facing the minimum in the ninth.
Christian Cairo led off with a single and stole second when Halpin struck out.
Cairo, however, was picked off for the second out, and Angel Martinez grounded out to end the game.
Yorke, Ceddanne Rafaela and Jacorrah Arnold each hit homers for the Red Sox.
Rafaela’s two-run homer started the scoring in the sixth, and Arnold’s solo shot capped the frame that saw Salem’s lead swell to 9-0.
Halpin and Johnathan Rodriguez each had three hits for the Hillcats.
Hillcats starter Jaime Arias-Bautista (6-3) was tagged for six runs (all earned) on eight hits in 5 ⅓ innings.
Chih-Jung Liu (3-1) scattered three hits over five scoreless innings and struck out five to pick up the victory.