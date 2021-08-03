Red Sox pounce early, top Hillcats in series opener

Lynchburg’s pivotal six-game series against Salem did not get off on the right track.
The Red Sox pounced for eight runs in the first three innings, Bradley Blalock and three relief pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and Salem trounced the Hillcats 8-1 in the series opener Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.
The Red Sox (47-32) maintained their 2 ½-game lead over Delmarva and extended their advantage to 6 ½ games over the Hillcats (40-38) in the Low-A East North Division standings.
Salem raced out to an eight-run lead thanks to five run-scoring hits and a balk in the first three innings.
Nick Decker, Matthew Lugo and Nick Yorke each had RBI doubles, Gilberto Jimenez (3 for 5) and Antoni Flores each posted run-scoring singles, and Yorke (3 for 5) scored in the first inning on a balk.
All of the scoring came against Hillcats starter Brauny Munoz (2-2), who was lifted after 2 2/3 innings. He allowed eight earned runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out two.
It was Munoz’s shortest start since July 7 (three innings at Carolina) and ended a streak of three consecutive starts in which he pitched at least five innings.
Blalock (3-5) won his third straight start. He allowed one unearned run on four hits, walked two and struck out eight in five innings.
Casey Cobb allowed two hits and struck out four in two scoreless innings, Nate Tellier walked four while only recording two outs, and Miguel Suero escaped the eighth-inning, bases-loaded jam and worked around a leadoff single in the ninth inning to preserve the seven-run triumph.
Micael Ramirez and Gabriel Rodriguez each had two hits for the Hillcats, and they were the only batters with multiple hits.
Ramirez’s fourth-inning single scored Johnathan Rodriguez for the Hillcats’ lone run, and Rodriguez’s one-out double in the seventh inning was Lynchburg’s only extra-base hit.
The Hillcats loaded the bases in the eighth on Tellier’s four walks (the leadoff walk to Jhonkensy Noel was erased on a double play), but Rodriguez lined out to left to end the scoring threat.
Lynchburg went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.
The Hillcats fell to 8-11 against the Red Sox this season.