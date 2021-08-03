Red Sox pounce early, top Hillcats in series opener

Lynchburg’s pivotal six-game series against Salem did not get off on the right track.

The Red Sox pounced for eight runs in the first three innings, Bradley Blalock and three relief pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and Salem trounced the Hillcats 8-1 in the series opener Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

The Red Sox (47-32) maintained their 2 ½-game lead over Delmarva and extended their advantage to 6 ½ games over the Hillcats (40-38) in the Low-A East North Division standings.

Salem raced out to an eight-run lead thanks to five run-scoring hits and a balk in the first three innings.

Nick Decker, Matthew Lugo and Nick Yorke each had RBI doubles, Gilberto Jimenez (3 for 5) and Antoni Flores each posted run-scoring singles, and Yorke (3 for 5) scored in the first inning on a balk.

All of the scoring came against Hillcats starter Brauny Munoz (2-2), who was lifted after 2 2/3 innings. He allowed eight earned runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out two.

It was Munoz’s shortest start since July 7 (three innings at Carolina) and ended a streak of three consecutive starts in which he pitched at least five innings.