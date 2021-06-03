Red Sox pounce on Morillo, top Hillcats

Sergio Morillo started four times for the Hillcats in May. Aside from his first outing, the right-hander has struggled by issuing walks aplenty, plunking batters, and then surrendering hits when he gets behind in counts.

Those issues continued Thursday against Salem.

The Red Sox tagged Morillo for seven runs in less than three innings and held on to claim a 7-3 victory over Lynchburg at Bank of the James Stadium.

The 21-year-old Morillo has not pitched through the third inning in four straight starts and has allowed 17 runs (16 earned) on 13 hits, nine walks and three hit batters over 5 2/3 innings in that stretch.

His struggles continued Thursday night against the Red Sox (14-13).

Morillo (0-2) was credited with allowing all of Salem’s seven runs (all earned) on seven hits and three walks. He did not strike out any batters.

His ERA jumped to 15.83.

Salem scored once in the first on Joe Davis’ RBI double, twice in the second on Matthew Lugo’s two-run single, and then poured on four runs in the third.