Red Sox score eight in the ninth to pummel the Hillcats

Salem scored six runs with two outs in the ninth inning, a frame that was extended by an early error, and didn’t look back in cruising to a 13-2 triumph over Lynchburg on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium.
Antonio Flores reached in the ninth on a fielder’s choice thanks to a throwing error by third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez, and that allowed Alex Erro (3 for 5) to advance to third.
Hillcats reliever Hugo Villalobos initially was able to minimize the damage by getting two outs and only allowing two runs to score. A sacrifice fly, which should have been the third out, allowed the second run to score.
Then the floodgates opened. Three hits and two walks allowed six more runs to score against Villalobos and Jonathan Lopez, and Salem's eight-run frame allowed them to lead 13-1.
Villalobos allowed six runs, but only one was earned.
The miscue wasn’t the first of the night for the Hillcats (54-57) that led to runs being scored.
Ceddanne Rafaela struck out for what should have been the third out of the sixth inning, but a throwing error by catcher Micael Ramirez allowed Rafaela to reach. McDonough and Rafaela scored on a second throwing error, this time by first baseman Miguel Jerez, to give Salem (68-43) a 2-1 lead.
Alexfri Planez gave the Hillcats a 1-0 lead with his fourth-inning solo homer.