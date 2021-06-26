 Skip to main content
Red Sox use four-run first, strong pitching to shut down Hillcats
Low-A East baseball

Red Sox use four-run first, strong pitching to shut down Hillcats

One night after Lynchburg shut down Salem’s offense, the Red Sox returned the favor.

Four Salem pitchers combined on a seven-hitter and the Red Sox made four first-inning runs stand up in a 5-0 victory over the Hillcats on Saturday evening at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

The Hillcats (25-20) have been shut out five times this season, and three times have come at the hands of the Red Sox (25-22).

Casey Cobb (2-0) allowed two hits and struck out three over 3 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the victory.

Salem took advantage of two hits (one double and one single), two walks, two errors and a wild pitch to score four times in the first inning against Hillcats starter Lenny Torres.

Torres (0-2) allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits, walked two and struck out two.

Andres Melendez and Alexfri Planez had two hits apiece for the Hillcats.

Appomattox wins Class 2 softball title

