Region Roundup: Burgess in tie for fifth after first round of State Open, Hillcats win third straight

Connor Burgess has spent his summer living in Richmond with a former Virginia Tech classmate and has joined the professional golf ranks. The Lynchburg native spends his days honing his craft at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian with his sights set on joining a tour soon.

His first tournament as a professional is off to a good start at a course he has become familiar with in recent weeks.

Burgess posted a round of 3-under 68 in Friday’s first round of the State Open of Virginia at Independence, and he is in a tie for fifth after the opening 18 holes.

The E.C. Glass High graduate and the rest of the 143-player field are chasing Radford graduate student Nicholas Taliaferro. Taliaferro posted a bogey-free, 6-under 65 and owns a one-shot lead over Mark Lawrence.

Burgess is one of 11 golfers with ties to the Lynchburg area in the field.

Dick Mast, a PGA Life Member and director of instruction at Poplar Grove Golf Club, shot 2 under and is in a tie for seventh.

Liberty University men’s golf coach Jeff Thomas is tied for 21st after shooting even-par 71, and seven locals are within two shots of the cut line for Sunday’s final round.

Garnet Manley III, Martin Chandler and Marshall Tinsley are in a 15-way tie for 56th at 2 over. Isaac Simmons, who advanced to the VSGA Amateur Championship semifinals last month, is one shot back in a 14-way tie for 71st. That tie includes reigning Fox Puss Invitational champion Ben Keefer.

Jacob Mast, Adam Marshall and Adam Houck are in an 18-way tie for 85th at 4 over.

The top 60 players and ties after the second round advance to the final round.

David Phillips, PGA professional at Boonsboro Country Club, shot 16 over.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 6, Charleston 2

Hillcats relief pitcher Reny Artiles has been unable to avoid surrendering a big inning during his previous 14 appearances this season. Only twice has he been able to escape an outing unscathed.

The seventh inning was playing out as if it was going to be one of those rough appearances. The right-hander walked the bases loaded with one out.

Artiles, this time, escaped the jam unscathed and preserved the Hillcats’ lead en route to a third straight victory over the RiverDogs at Bank of the James Stadium.

Pitching has been key to the Hillcats (43-42) getting back on the winning track. The staff allowed 6.8 runs per game during the five-game losing streak, and that number has dropped to 2.7 per game during the winning streak.

Four pitchers Friday combined to allow four hits. Starter Ryan Webb, Samuel Vasquez (1-1), Artiles and Yeury Gervacio (first save of the season) combined for 11 strikeouts.

Jake Fox’s two-run single in the fifth inning gave the Hillcats a 3-1 lead, and Junior Sanquintin added to it with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Dayan Frias, whose three-run homer in the eighth inning Thursday gave the ‘Cats the lead, added an insurance run Friday night with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

Fox went 2 for 4.

Bobby Seymour had two of the four hits for the RiverDogs (54-30).