Region roundup: Burgess moves up to second in State Open of Virginia leaderboard, and more

The only thing that could cool off Connor Burgess on Saturday was darkness.

The Lynchburg native rocketed up the State Open of Virginia leaderboard with five birdies in his opening six holes, and he sits at 8-under par after 14 holes when darkness suspended second-round play at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

Burgess, a recent Virginia Tech graduate, is currently second and trails Radford graduate student Nicholas Taliaferro by three strokes. Taliaferro completed his round as darkness settled, and is at 11-under par for the tournament.

Burgess will resume his second round at 7:30 a.m., and the final round will follow. Burgess is two shots ahead of third-place Mark Lawrence, who finished his second round and is at 6 under.

Liberty University men’s golf coach Jeff Thomas, Poplar Grove Golf Club head golf professional Jacob Mast, PGA Life Member and Poplar Grove director of instruction Dick Mast, and Marshall Tinsley are locals who are currently in the top 60 and above the cut line for the final round.

Thomas shot 1 under in the second round and is in a tie for 16th at 1 under. Jacob Mast is tied for 22nd at 1 over, Dick Mast is in a tie for 47th at 3 over, and Tinsley is tied for 54th at 4 over.

Tinsley is joined by eight others at 4 over, which is the cut line. Three players in the tie still need to complete their round.

Isaac Simmons missed the cut at 5 over, while Martin Chandler (London Downs PGA professional) is at 5 over and has three holes remaining in his second round.

Garnet Manley III finished his second round at 6 over and won’t make the cut.

Adam Houck, a 2001 Brookville High graduate, is at 6 over with eight holes remaining.

Adam Marshall did not make the cut after finishing at 9 over.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Charleston 6, Lynchburg 3

Lynchburg put a crooked number up in the bottom of the eighth inning for the third time in four games. Saturday night, the Hillcats’ deficit was too much to overcome against the RiverDogs.

Charleston (55-30) used a five-run seventh inning to take an insurmountable lead, and the Hillcats’ eighth-inning rally came up short at Bank of the James Stadium.

The loss ended the Hillcats’ three-game winning streak. The first two triumphs of the streak featured eighth-inning swings that saw Lynchburg take the lead for good.

The Hillcats (43-43) trailed by five runs entering the eighth and scored twice with two outs and still had the bases loaded.

Aneudry Cortorreal was able to get Jorge Burgos to ground out to end the threat.

Cortorreal picked up his first save by getting a game-ending double play.

Jake Fox (3 for 3) and Burgos (2 for 5) combined for five of the Hillcats’ seven hits.

Hillcats starter Will Dion (5-3) picked up the loss. He allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out 10 over 5 ⅔ innings.

The lone run he surrendered came on Carson Williams’ homer in the first inning.

Reliever Sergio Morillo was tagged for five runs in the seventh inning as Charleston took control.