Region roundup: Drinkard in fifth after opening round of Division III championship, and more

Methodist senior Jillian Drinkard surged to the top of the leaderboard late in her opening round of the NCAA Division III women’s golf championship. A pair of double bogeys set her back some, but the Appomattox native remains in contention.

Drinkard finished her round with an even-par 72 and is in a four-way tie for fifth in the national championship held at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

Drinkard and Methodist are aiming to win their second consecutive national title as a team. The Monarchs carded a 2-over 300 as a team and are eight shots back of Emory. Washington University of St. Louis is in second at 9 over.

Drinkard, the reigning Division III player of the year, went on a birdie binge at the start of her back nine with birdies at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 to move to 4 under for her round. That surge put her at the top of the leaderboard with five holes remaining.

However, she recorded double-bogeys at Nos. 6 and 9, both par 4s, to fall back to even par.

Annie Mascot, from Washington U., leads at 3 under thanks to five birdies on her back nine.

Lynchburg sophomore Emily Brubaker shot an opening-round 79, but was disqualified after signing an incorrect scorecard. She was the first player in program history to compete in the NCAAs. Brubaker will continue to play in the tournament, though her scores will not be officially counted.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

UL’s Coffren in 14th at Division III championship

Eddie Coffren V, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player and freshman of the year, shot 1-over 72 and is in an 11-way tie for 14th after the opening round of the NCAA Division III championship held at Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Coffren played at the Las Colinas Course, one of two courses used for the championship. The other is the par-72 El Campeon Course.

He was 2 over at the turn with bogeys at Nos. 3 and 9, but rebounded to get to even par with birdies at Nos. 14 and 16. Coffren dropped a shot with a bogey at the par-5 18th.

Coffren is four shots behind Carnegie Mellon’s William Knauth.

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE AND BASEBALL

ODAC tourney times altered, announced

The schedule for the four-team, double-elimination round of the ODAC baseball tournament has been altered in anticipation of inclement weather in the High Point, North Carolina, area at the end of the week.

Games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Truist Point all will start earlier in the day than originally scheduled.

No. 1 Lynchburg now will take on No. 4 Roanoke in the opener at 11 a.m. Friday. The Hornets then will play one or two games Saturday, and the final games that determine the champion and automatic NCAA Division III tournament qualifier are set for Sunday morning and (if necessary) early afternoon.

The other teams still alive in the tournament are Shenandoah and Bridgewater.

Lynchburg's men's lacrosse team also is competing this weekend. Its NCAA Tournament opener vs. Western New England at Union in Schenectady, New York, is set for 3 p.m. Saturday. The ensuing round takes place the next day at the same venue.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty lands defensive line transfer

Former Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman Dennis Osagiede announced on social media he is transferring to Liberty. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

The addition of the 6-foot, 290-pound Osagiede eases the Flames’ loss of projected starter Henry Chibueze on the defensive line. Chibueze announced two weeks ago that he was entering the transfer portal.

Osagiede joins a projected rotation of Kendy Charles, Dre Butler, Chris Boti and Bryce Dixon on the interior of the defensive line.

Osagiede played at UMass in 2018 and 2019 before transferring to Stephen F. Austin. He played there in 2020 and 2021, and the NCAA’s decision to not count the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020 campaign toward eligibility allowed Osagiede to transfer again as a graduate student.

He played in all 12 games for SFA in 2021 and finished with 38 tackles (13 solo), 7.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

Osagiede took advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness to start his own clothing line, God Powered Clothing.

Lenderink transferring to Liberty

Teagan Lenderink, who spent his true freshman season at North Carolina, announced on social media he is transferring to Liberty. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Lenderink likely will challenge Brayden Beck for place kicking duties at Liberty.

Lenderink was the No. 8 ranked kicker in the country during the 2020 high school season before joining the UNC football program. He was the 2020 Tennessee Titans football kicker of the year after making 20 of 28 field goals and all 32 extra point attempts at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee.

Bryce Mathews and Aaron Lovins are former Brentwood players who suited up for Liberty.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Queens accepts invitation to ASUN Conference

Queens University of Charlotte officially accepted an invitation from the ASUN Conference to join the mid-major league beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Queens will begin the four-year transition process from Division II to Division I, joining Bellarmine, North Alabama and Kennesaw State that have done the same in recent years.

Austin Peay, a current member of the Ohio Valley Conference, is joining the ASUN on July 1.

The additions give the ASUN 14 members for one season. Liberty and Jacksonville State are slated to join Conference USA on July 1, 2023.

Queens, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, boasts one of Division II’s top men’s basketball programs. The Royals have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons, with an Elite Eight appearance in 2019.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Down East 7, Lynchburg 6

Daniel Mateo scored on an error with two outs in the ninth inning to cap Down East’s late-inning rally as the Wood Ducks stunned the Hillcats at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina.

The Wood Ducks (12-15) scored four times in the eighth inning to tie the game.

Mateo, who ran for Junior Paniagua in the ninth, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and stole third base. He scored on Milan Tolentino’s fielding error.

The rally spoiled a strong 7 ½ innings for the Hillcats (13-13).

They scored six straight runs to take a 6-2 lead, capped by Richard Paz’s two-run single in the top of the eighth inning.

Elvis Jerez (0-1) suffered the loss despite not allowing a hit in the ninth inning.