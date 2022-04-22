Region roundup: Gulakowski delivers historic performance as LU baseball slams UNF, and more

Brady Gulakowski faced two pitches in his first two at-bats Friday evening.

The Liberty designated hitter didn’t miss on either pitch in a historic performance.

Gulakowski clubbed three home runs and drove in eight runs to power the Flames to a 22-4 shellacking of North Florida at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Gulakowski hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat and then clubbed a grand slam in his second at-bat. He drove in seven of the Flames’ 14 runs over the first two innings.

He walked in the third, hit a solo homer on the first pitch of his fifth-inning at-bat, and then added a single in the seventh.

Gulakowski became the sixth player in Liberty’s Division I history to hit three homers in a game, and he finished one RBI shy of matching the program single-game record of nine set by Tyler Bream in 2009 and Pat Sipe in 1986.

The Flames (24-12, 10-6 ASUN) set season highs in runs scored and hits (20). Aaron Anderson and Derek Orndorff had three hits apiece, and they combined for three doubles and five RBIs.

Cam Foster drove in three runs, Stephen Hill went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Drew Baughman hit a solo homer in the eighth inning.

Garrett Horn (5-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out eight over six innings to pick up the victory.

UNF starter Max McKinley (2-4) took the loss. He allowed six earned runs on four hits and recorded only two outs.

All five relief pitchers allowed at least one run.

The Ospreys (16-23, 6-10) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Freeman transfers from Indiana to Liberty

Marcus Freeman announced on social media Friday afternoon that he is transferring to Liberty following one season at Indiana.

The Norfolk native and Oscar Smith High School graduate has four seasons of eligibility remaining. He played in three games at the hybrid linebacker/safety position and did not record any stats.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Freeman was a three-star prospect and the 13th-rated player from Virginia, according to 247Sports.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Randolph-Macon 24, Randolph 7

Annie Bartley scored six goals as the Yellow Jackets (6-9, 3-3 ODAC) led by eight goals after the first period and cruised to an easy triumph over the WildCats (4-7, 2-4) at WildCat Stadium.

Taylor Mittelstadter and Logan Schweiger scored three goals apiece, and Schweiger added two assists.

Beverly Alcock scored three goals for RC.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Liberty 4, Jacksonville State 0

Josh Wilson, the ASUN Conference scholar-athlete of the year, cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Joaquin Vallejo at No. 1 singles to lift the Flames (10-10) over the Gamecocks (8-10) in the quarterfinal round of the ASUN tournament quarterfinals at the FGCU Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

Third-seeded Liberty advances to the semifinal round and faces No. 2 seed Kennesaw State (15-5) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Liberty 4, Central Arkansas 2

ASUN Conference freshman of the year Maria Juliana Parra Romero overcame a 5-3 deficit in the second set to claim a 7-5, 7-5 win over Chunxi Xin at No. 1 singles to secure the victory for the Flames (18-7) over the Sugar Bears (12-11) in the ASUN tournament quarterfinals at the FGCU Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

The fourth-seeded Flames advance to the semifinal round to face top-seeded FGCU (14-6) at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Lynchburg 8, Virginia Wesleyan 1

Christina Harris won her 100th career singles match as the Hornets (15-1, 7-1 ODAC) easily defeated the Marlins (9-6, 4-3) at Everett Tennis Center in Virginia Beach.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 10, Carolina 3

Lynchburg’s struggles on the offensive end early this season have come in not being able to strike with runners in scoring position.

The Hillcats didn’t have that issue Friday evening at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Lynchburg had six hits with runners in scoring position, five of which came in the sixth through eighth innings, and pounced late to defeat the Mudcats.

The Hillcats (5-8) scored nine runs in the three-inning stretch to erase a two-run deficit.

Richard Paz’s bases-clearing double in the sixth gave Lynchburg the lead for good, and he got the scoring started in the seventh with an RBI single.

Lynchburg scored four ties in the seventh — thanks to an RBI double from Skeiling Rodriguez and two-run double from Luis Durango — and then added two more runs in the eighth to seize control.

Milan Tolentino and Will Bartlett had three hits apiece, and Paz finished with four hits and four RBIs.

Juan Zapata (1-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out two over three innings of relief to pick up the victory.

Israel Puello (1-2) surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits over two innings of relief to pick up the loss for the Mudcats (7-6).