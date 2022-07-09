Region Roundup: Hillcats drop third straight to Fredericksburg, LU football lands commit from Senegal

In Fredericksburg, the Lynchburg Hillcats emerged from a two-game offensive slump and broke free for four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a two-run lead, but the Fredericksburg bats had the last word.

Trailing 4-2, the FredNats forced a 6-6 tie, then scored four times in the bottom of the eighth to hand Lynchburg its third straight defeat, this one a 10-6 loss that added to what has been a lackluster start to the second half of the Carolina League schedule.

Lynchburg (40-40) is 2-6 in the month of July and has posted eight losses against three wins since June 28. The team is 5-8 in the second half after winning the league's Northern Division first half title. Fredericksburg, meanwhile, is surging. The FredNats (45-35) are off to a 12-2 start in the second half of the season, a marked turnaround for a club that posted 76 losses in 2021.

Despite giving up 12 hits on Saturday night, Fredericksburg held the Hillcats scoreless over the final four frames, with reliever Orlando Ribalta earning the win in a one-inning effort.

Fredericksburg center fielder Jeremy De La Rosa (3 for 5, three RBIs) blasted a two-run triple to right in the eighth inning to give his team an 8-6 lead, and the squad expanded its lead that same frame with an RBI single from Leandro Emiliani and a sacrifice fly by Branden Boissiere.

Lynchburg reliever Miguel Vinicio took the loss, giving up four runs on three hits in one inning of work.

Jake Fox, Jorge Burgos, Will Bartlett and Dayan Frias led Lynchburg with two hits apiece. Bartlett's two-run double in the third gave Lynchburg a 2-1 lead, and he also brought in another run with a single in the fourth. Yordys Valdes hit a two-run single that inning, and Frias brought him to the plate with a fielder's choice to cap the Hillcats scoring.

The series finale is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Sunday in Fredericksburg.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty lands Senegal prospect Cissokho

A profile on 2023 prospect Mamadou Cissokho appeared on The Athletic early Tuesday morning, and Liberty offered him a scholarship one hour later.

Cissokho, who has never played a snap of American football while living in Senegal, verbally committed to Liberty on Saturday afternoon. He is the 10th verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Cissokho was brought to the attention of college football programs in the United States through videos posted online by Brandon Collier of PPI Recruits, which is a database/placement program for international American football players.

Oregon offered Cissokho on March 9 and Syracuse extended an offer on April 8.

Liberty offered Cissokho on Tuesday. He has played rugby and basketball in his home country of Senegal, but has the size and power to be projected to play on the defensive line.

Cissokho, in his social media post on Twitter, said he “will attend high school in the USA this fall before enrolling at Liberty.” Head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett were Cissokho’s primary recruiters.

He will need an I-20 visa to attend high school and college. That particular visa is a multi-purpose document issued by a U.S. government-approved educational institution certifying that a student has been admitted to a full-time study program and has demonstrated sufficient financial resources to stay in the United States.

Liberty has had recent success recruiting and developing international prospects. Ralfs Rusins, from Latvia, was a starter at nose guard over the past three seasons. Canadian John Kourtis is projected to contend for playing time on the offensive line for the fourth straight season.