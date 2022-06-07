Region roundup: Hillcats fall to Nationals, and more

In Fredericksburg, the host Nationals (26-25) trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but turned three singles in the seventh into the only runs they needed to beat Lynchburg 3-2 in the opener of a six-game series at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Leandro Emiliani got the rally started with two outs, grounding a single to right field on the first pitch he faced. He drove in Jacob Young, who singled earlier in the frame with one out, to cut the Hillcats' lead to 2-1.

Branden Boissiere followed with a similar play, another grounder to right for a single, and an error allowed for the tying and go-ahead runs to come in.

Richard Paz accounted for all of the scoring for Lynchburg (28-23) on his RBI double in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the third.

The Hillcats were held to just three hits against four Fredericksburg pitchers, including Tyler Schoff (2-2), who earned the win after throwing 1⅔ innings in relief. He didn't allow a run, gave up one hit and didn't allow a walk. Jack Sinclair threw one perfect game to pick up his first save.

Lynchburg's Juan Zapata took the loss after tossing 2⅓ innings in relief, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits, walking one and fanning one. Starter Trenton Denholm scattered five hits and fanned 10 in 4⅔ innings.

The Nationals had 10 hits, including two each from Emiliani, Boissiere and T.J. White.

Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic set for Fourth of July

The Lynchburg Hillcats announced Tuesday the third installment of the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July at Bank of the James Stadium.

The holiday, which falls on a Monday, is open for the game with the Hillcats playing a 4:35 p.m. contest that day at Fredericksburg.

The senior classic will feature high school seniors from the Seminole and Dogwood districts.

All tickets are general admission and are available online or at the box office for $5. The game will be followed by a fireworks show.

The event is named after former Hillcats general manager Ronnie Roberts, who died in 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He served in multiple roles from 1991 to 2018, including being the general manager from 2016 through 2018.

The first senior classic was played in 2020 to allow high school seniors an opportunity to play in front of family, friends and fans one final time after the entire spring season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.