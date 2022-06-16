Region roundup: JF and Glass players earn all-state soccer honors, Appomattox's Layne honored by MaxPreps, and more

After a banner season in which it advanced to the state championship game, three Jefferson Forest boys soccer players have received first-team all-state accolades in Class 4. And at E.C. Glass, Kakie Johnson has earned a second-team all-state selection.

Kyle Butcher, Walker Stebbings and Wilson Hetrick all were honored when the Virginia High School League released its teams Thursday.

Butcher, a forward, scored 34 goals and added eight assists for 76 points this season. He set the school's single-season mark for goals scored and tied the school record for points in a single season, set by Jim Rochow.

Stebbings, a senior, took home at-large honors Thursday after finishing with 23 goals and 21 assists for 67 points. He also became the first player in Jefferson Forest history to score at least 20 goals and have 20 assists in the same season. Stebbings set a new JF single-season record for assists and leaves the program third all-time in points for a season.

Hetrick, the venerable senior goalie, allowed just 14 goals all season and finished with 76 saves. He also posted 12 shutouts in 23 games.

Forest posted a 20-3-1 record and fell to Western Albemarle in the state championship, 3-2, in the sixth round of penalty kicks.

Johnson was the lone area player to earn a spot on one of the Class 4 all-state girls soccer teams.

The senior, who previously was named a first-team all-Region 4D selection and the Seminole District player of the year, helped Glass to an 18-2 record that included a trip to the region semifinals and a district title.

Johnson and the Hilltoppers went undefeated in district play, picking up two wins over rival Jefferson Forest in the regular season before earning a 2-1, double-overtime victory over the Cavs in the Seminole title game. The first of those three triumphs gave Glass its first win over JF in seven years.

Johnson commanded a Glass back line that recorded eight shutouts as part of a 15-game winning streak.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Layne earns another honor

Appomattox ace Courtney Layne added another award to her postseason haul, earning the title of MaxPreps’ Virginia softball player of the year.

The choice of Layne as the commonwealth’s top player was announced Thursday in conjunction with the release of MaxPreps’ 48 other state players of the year (one state, South Dakota, does not sanction high school softball). According to the report, factors in the selection process were local postseason honors, data submitted to MaxPreps and overall impact on the team.

Layne helped the Raiders to a 24-0 record and a second straight Class 2 state title. She recorded a 0.16 ERA and more than 13 strikeouts per game. Layne tallied 17 straight shutouts to end the season, including her third and fourth perfect games of the year in the state semifinals and championship.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty lands commitment from 3-star quarterback

Hank Brown, a rising senior quarterback at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, verbally committed to Liberty on Thursday. He becomes the fourth verbal commit in the recruiting class of 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Brown is rated a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports and Rivals. He held seven reported offers, including from Power Five programs Illinois, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

Brown joins a recruiting class that now features four three-star prospects in Brown, wide receivers Quentin Thomas and Jeremiah Slack, and linebacker Olan Robinson.

Brown hasn’t started a game for Lipscomb Academy, which is coached by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. Brown spent the 2021 season as the backup to Cincinnati signee Luther Richesson.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Liberty’s Duncan named to Academic All-American team

Liberty senior Austin Duncan became the first player in program history to be named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-America men’s at-large team.

Duncan, a graduate transfer from North Greenville, garnered second-team distinction.

Duncan boasts a 4.0 GPA in his cyber security master’s degree program. He graduated with a 3.96 undergraduate GPA as a business major.

He was named the ASUN Conference men’s golf scholar-athlete of the year.

Duncan was named to the PING All-Region team and was a first-team selection on the ASUN all-conference team. He posted a season scoring average of 72.0 and led the team with 10 sub-70 rounds.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Lynchburg, Liberty finish in top 100 of Directors' Cup standings

Lynchburg finished 55th in the NCAA Division III Directors' Cup standings, while Liberty finished 74th in the Division I standings.

The Hornets were the second-highest-finishing Old Dominion Athletic Conference team in the DIII standings. Washington and Lee placed 12th overall.

UL racked up 173 of its 325 points in the fall thanks to top-35 finishes from men's and women's cross country, field hockey, and men's and women's soccer.

The winter and spring sports combined for 152 points, buoyed by strong showings from baseball, men's lacrosse and men's track & field.

Liberty was the highest-finishing team from the ASUN Conference with 272.5 points. The Flames racked up 90 of their 162 points in the fall from the field hockey's runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament.

Men's golf, softball and men's tennis combined for 110.5 points in the spring. No winter sports picked up points for Liberty.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Down East 5, Lynchburg 2

Lynchburg reliever Damon Casetta-Stubbs gave up a walk and back-to-back hits upon entering in the eighth inning, and Down East took advantage. The Wood Ducks scored three runs off a wild pitch and Daniel Mateo's two-run homer to break a 2-all tie and win Game 3 of the six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium on Thursday.

Casetta-Stubbs (0-1) issued two of the three walks on the night to Down East and gave up four of the Wood Ducks' eight total hits in taking the loss.

Starter Will Dion set up Casetta-Stubbs for the win after giving up two earned runs on four hits in seven frames, but after the reliever let the tie slip away, the Lynchburg offense couldn't answer.

Jordan Brown led Lynchburg at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double.

Yosy Galan joined Mateo as Down East players with two hits. His RBI single gave the Wood Ducks a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh before Jorge Burgos' RBI double knotted things up in the bottom half of the frame for the Hillcats, who had seven hits and fell behind in the series 2-1.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Sam Vigilante, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year: Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle

First team: Forward — Parker Sloan (Powhatan), Kyle Butcher (Jefferson Forest), Onesime Muepa (Smithfield), Alex Keeton (Western Albemarle); Midfield — Sam Vigilante (Western Albemarle), Matthew Guzman-Veizaga (Tuscarora), Marcus Muntean (Chancellor), Anthony Panayiou (Great Bridge); Defense — Arnold Rutkauskas (Great Bridge), Adam Cook (Chancellor), Carter Shaffer (Western Albemarle), Jaylen Marble (Smithfield); At-Large (Forward) — Ethan Frazier (Tuscarora), Walker Stebbings (Jefferson Forest); At-Large (Midfield) — Edric Zhang (Blacksburg); Goalkeeper — Wilson Hetrick (Jefferson Forest).

Second team: Forward — Luke Caldas (Dominion), Jean Claude Bile (Kings Fork), Fischer Daniel (Powhatan), Jonas Lohr (Chancellor); Midfield — William Graham (Western Albemarle), Whit Dunleavy (Smithfield), Colton Hiatt (Powhatan), Jose Reyes (Dominion); Defense — Frankie Gutierrez (Park View), Caleb Byun (Blacksburg), Bryson Forrest (Smithfield), Itzar Meija Arteaga (Tuscarora); At-Large (Middle) — Aaron Shipp (Millbrook); At-Large (Defense) — Carter Hubley (Powhatan), Romello Rodgers (Chancellor); Goalkeeper — Nick Catlett (Millbrook).

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Ava Martin, Tuscarora.

Coach of the Year: Lauren Brewer, Broad Run.

First Team: Forward — Mia Casciani (Broad Run), Morgan Cheynet (Blacksburg), Brooke Oswald (Dominion), Kaitlyn Worrell (Smithfield); Midfield — Ava Marvin (Tuscarora), Katie Lutz (Smithfield), McKenzie Cheynet (Blacksburg), Mia Serna (Tuscarora); Defense — Taylor Reyes (Broad Run), Emma Forbes (Smithfield), Belle Skelton (Atlee), Sami Puterio (Tuscarora); At-Large (Forward) — Audrey Orrock (Great Bridge); At-Large (Forward) — Olivia Woodson (Monacan); At-Large (Midfield) — Dakota Brown (Eastern View); Goalie — Sydney Schwarz (Smithfield).

Second Team: Forward — Mackenzie Joly (Mechanicsville), Annie Bond (Salem), Mariela Gonzalez (Jamestown), Kelsey Lee (Atlee); Midfield — Georgia Skelton (Atlee), McKenna Newcome (James Wood), Abbey Merchant (Jamestown), Audrey Hayes (Salem); Defense — Maddie Stubblefield (Mechanicsville), Julia Howland (Blacksburg), Kakie Johnson (E.C. Glass) , Abby Hume (Jamestown); At-Large (Forward) — Molly Seventko (Loudoun County), At-Large (Midfield) — Kylene Monaghan (Blacksburg); At-Large (Defense) — Natalee Jones (Smithfield); Goalie — Allison Kessell (Salem).