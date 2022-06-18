Region Roundup: LCA quartet garners All-American honors at Nike Outdoor Nationals, and more

The Liberty Christian quartet of Gideon Davidson, Jeb Moon, Casey Schmincke and Jaylin Belford claimed National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Nike All-American honors late Friday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The LCA team finished fourth in the boys 1,000 Swedish Medley Relay championship with a time of 2:06.33.

Davidson previously posted third-place finishes in the boys freshman long jump and boys freshman 100 dash.

The Rustburg girls 4x100 relay team of NaKayla Foster, Emily Coates, Aireona Hudson and Iyana Sherard advanced to the national elite finals at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals held at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The group was third in the preliminary round and finished seventh in the finals with a mark of 50.23 seconds.

Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) did not advance out of the prelims in Adidas' boys 200 national elite dash, and Lawrence Brown (Amherst) and Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) did not advance out of the first round of their respective 100 rising stars dashes in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Amherst's Kaelynn Smith posted a 14th-place finish in the freshman girls pole vault with a mark of 9 feet, 6 1/4 inches. Her teammate at Amherst, Cyanna Cabell, finished 34th in the girls rising stars long jump at 16 feet 10 3/4 inches.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Down East 2

Trenton Denholm has been limited to five innings in his first 11 starts with Lynchburg this season. His pitch count gets elevated with his high strikeout numbers and opposing teams are able to rack up hits against the right-hander.

Denholm kept his pitch count low Saturday and pitched a career-high seven innings. The Cleveland Guardians' 14th-round selection from the 2021 MLB Draft limited Down East to two runs and he struck out four as the Hillcats struck for three sixth-inning runs to win the fifth game of the series at Bank of the James Stadium.

The win allowed the Hillcats (32-30) to keep pace in the competitive Carolina League North Division standings. Carolina, Lynchburg, Salem and Fredericksburg are separated by two games in the standings.

Denholm (3-2) helped Lynchburg get back on the winning track by limiting Down East (30-32) to a 3-for-8 showing with runners in scoring position.

The Hillcats trailed 2-1 heading into the sixth inning. Luis Durango (2 for 4) and Dayan Frias (2 for 3) both reached on singles to lead off the frame, and Jorge Burgos drew a walk to lead the bases.

Will Bartlett, who went 2 for 4, reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Durango and Frias to score. A throwing error allowed Burgos to move to third and Barlett to second.

Richard Paz lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Burgos for a two-run lead.

The Wood Ducks nearly got a run back in the eighth against relief pitcher Yeury Gervacio, but Junior Paniague was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on Marcus Smith's double.

Elvis Jerez struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth inning to record the save.