Region Roundup: LCA wins Region 3C baseball title, and more

Liberty Christian’s batters spent Thursday night being patient against Spotswood starter Noah Burtner. The Bulldogs didn’t hesitate attacking against a trio of Trailblazers pitchers when play resumed Friday afternoon.

Dillon Stowers and Jackson Downey homered in LCA’s nine-run fourth inning and the Bulldogs cruised to a 13-0 five-inning win over visiting Spotswood in the Region 3C championship game.

The victory gives the Bulldogs (20-2) a home game against Region 3D runner-up Christiansburg in the Class 3 tournament on Tuesday, while the Trailblazers (21-2) head on the road and will play at Abingdon.

The game was suspended at 9:15 p.m. Thursday because of inclement weather and resumed a little less than 18 hours later.

LCA struck for two runs in the bottom of the second, then firmly seized control with the nine–run fourth.

Stowers hit a two-run homer while going 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Downey’s grand slam was his lone hit.

Tanner Thomas went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Will Palmer drove in three runs, and John Simmons drew four walks in four plate appearances and scored three times.

Landon Owen, who recorded two strikeouts in the top of the second Thursday night, pitched the three innings that were played Friday to pick up the victory. He allowed one hit and added two more strikeouts.

Dalton Nicely had Spotswood’s lone hit after the game resumed.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abingdon 5, Liberty Christian 0

Liberty Christian’s first appearance in a Virginia High School League state tournament ended in the Class 3 quarterfinals as Abingdon swept the Bulldogs at Emory & Henry College.

Abby Anderson, LCA’s No. 3 singles player, led Eliza Cozart 5-7, 6-2, 2-1 when the match ended. Lilly Anderson took the first set over Abingdon’s Katie Creasy at No. 5 singles before falling 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Catherine Mowry will play in the Class 3 singles semifinals at noon on June 10 at Virginia Tech against the Region 3A champion. She and Carla Fernandez-Fournier meet the Region 3A doubles champions in the state doubles semifinals at 3 p.m. June 9 at Virginia Tech.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 6, Carolina 1

Jake Fox’s RBI triple sparked an early scoring spree for Lynchburg as it quickly recovered from its first loss of the series and defeated Carolina in convincing fashion at Bank of the James Stadium.

The victory puts the Hillcats (27-21) back into first place in the Carolina League North Division standings. The Mudcats (27-22) held the lead after securing a 7-4 win in the completion of Thursday’s suspended game.

Lynchburg scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on Joe Donovan’s two-run homer, and then carried that offensive momentum into Friday evening’s nine-inning matchup.

The Hillcats scored twice in both the first and second innings to take control.

Isaiah Greene padded the lead with a solo homer in the sixth and Milan Tolentino’s RBI single in the seventh put Lynchburg ahead 6-0.

Rodney Boone (3-0) picked up his third victory in his last five starts. He scattered four hits over six scoreless innings, did not walk any batters and struck out six.

Tolentino, Yordys Valdes and Dayan Frias had two hits apiece for the Hillcats.