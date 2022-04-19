Region roundup: Liberty baseball claims walk-off win over Duke, and more

Aaron Anderson’s double to right field easily scored Nathan Keeter from second base as Liberty claimed its second walk-off victory of the season with a 3-2 triumph over Duke on Tuesday evening before an announced crowd of 1,468 at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Anderson laced an 0-2 offering from Jimmy Loper that one-hopped the wall in right field. Keeter, who reached on a leadoff walk, easily rounded third and scored to give the Flames (23-12) their third victory over an ACC team this season.

Two of those wins came over the Blue Devils (16-21). Liberty won 9-2 on March 29 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Flames' other walk-off win this season came on March 25 on Three Hillier's walk-off single in a 4-3 win over Stetson.

Trey Gibson, Jeremy Beamon and Trey Carter (1-0) combined to allow two hits and strike out 12 Tuesday night.

Gibson carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing two hits as Duke took a 2-1 lead.

Logan Mathieu hit his fourth home run of the season in the eighth to tie the game.

Carter struck out four of the five batters he faced to pick up his first victory in a Liberty uniform.

Lynchburg 14, William Peace 0

Wesley Arrington scattered four hits over a career-best seven scoreless innings, Logan Webster had a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, and the fifth-ranked Hornets (27-6) posted their second shutout of the season by hammering the Pacers (17-16) at Fox Field.

Arrington (3-1) struck out six and walked three in his 101-pitch outing. Nathaniel Mack and Tommy Preston each pitched one scoreless inning of relief.

Garrett Jackson (2 for 5) and Gavin Collins drove in two runs apiece, while Riley O’Donovan went 3 for 3 with two runs scored.

The Hornets led 6-0 after the second inning and then tacked one four more in the sixth to take a commanding 13-0 lead.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

McKay hires Jones as associate head coach

Rob Jones was hired Tuesday as the newest associate head coach on Ritchie McKay’s staff, filling the void left by the resignation of Brad Soucie in March.

Jones joins McKay’s staff after spending 17 seasons with Chris Mooney at the University of Richmond. Jones was hired as the director of basketball operations in the 2005-06 season and spent three seasons in that role before being elevated to assistant coach. He was promoted to associate head coach for the 2015-16 season.

McKay made other staffing moves. Derek Johnston was elevated to associate head coach, Zach Farquhar is the new director of player development, Sam Thomas is director of operations, and Luke McKay was promoted to video coordinator.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Drinkard, Methodist extend lead at USA South championship

Jillian Drinkard shot even par and extended her individual lead to six strokes, and Methodist holds a commanding 57-stroke lead over second-place Huntingdon after the second round of the USA South Conference championship at Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Drinkard, an Appomattox native and reigning Division III player of the year, recorded four birdies and four bogeys in her second round. She was the only player to shoot better than 3 over in the second round.

She leads teammates Emily Greshman and Ingrid Steingrimsen by six strokes. Drinkard is at 1 under for the championship, and Greshman and Steingrimsen are at 5 over. Teammate Natalie Brosig is in fourth at 6 over.

Methodist is at 15 over for the championship. Huntington is at 72 over.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Randolph 9-10, Guilford 1-1

Taylor Friess (Liberty High) drove in two runs in the opener and added four more in the nightcap, three Randolph pitchers combined to allow one earned run, and the WildCats (10-27, 4-12 ODAC) swept the Quakers (11-25, 2-14) for the first time since 2013 at Haworth Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Friess went 2 for 3 in the opener and only had one hit in the second game. That lone hit gave RC the lead for good with a two-run double that sparked a five-run second inning.

Dominique Irving (Amherst) went 2 for 4 in the opener and drove in two runs in the second game. Delaney Nuckols drove in a combined five runs.

Jenna St. John (Appomattox) improved to 2-9 by allowing one unearned run on four hits over four innings in the second game. Paige Scruggs (3-8) pitched all five innings in the opener and allowed an earned run on five hits with two strikeouts.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Sweet Briar 9, Mary Baldwin 0

Nikhita Simhambhatla, Isabela Guilarte and Alexia Alfaro won their respective singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores as the Vixens (18-3) swept the Fighting Squirrels (7-13) at Van Der Meer Tennis Center in Sweet Briar.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Carolina 10, Lynchburg 1

Hendry Mendez’s two-run homer in the eighth inning capped Carolina’s seven-run, two-inning splurge as the Mudcats routed the Hillcats in the series opener at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Mendez drove in four of the Mudcats’ seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Carolina (6-4) scored five times in the seventh and then Mendez’ first homer of the season in the eighth put the exclamation point on the offensive explosion.

Mendez went 3 for 4. Jesus Chirinos had a two-run single in the seventh to highlight his three-RBI performance.

The Hillcats (3-7) finally got on the board in the ninth when Isaiah Greene scored on Milan Tolentino’s single.

That was their only hit in nine trips to the plate with runners in scoring position.

All three pitchers — Franco Aleman, Reid Johnston and Yeury Gervacio — were roughed up. Aleman (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits over four innings, Johnston was tagged for five earned runs on five hits in 2 ⅓ innings, and Gervacio surrendered two earned runs on two hits.