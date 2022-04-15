Region roundup: Liberty baseball splits doubleheader at Kennesaw State, and more

Cameron Foster booted a ground ball to his left into right field that allowed Nick Hassan to score from second base, and Kennesaw State salvaged the final game in a three-game series Friday evening at Stillwell Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The ASUN Conference East Division-leading Owls (22-12, 11-4) won the nightcap 9-8 after the Flames (22-12, 9-6) set season highs in runs and hits in an 18-3 rout early Friday afternoon.

The teams agreed to play a doubleheader with inclement weather in Saturday’s forecast.

Liberty scored 17 times in the first three innings of Friday’s opener and racked up a season-high 17 hits. Gray Betts had a career-high five RBIs in his 4-for-5 performance, and Aaron Anderson went 4 for 6 with two RBIs.

Three Hillier, Logan Mathieu and Drew Baughman drove in two runs apiece.

Dylan Cumming (3-1) threw his first complete game at Liberty. He pitched all seven innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out five.

Liberty led 5-1 after the top of the sixth inning in the nightcap, but KSU scored five times in the bottom half of the frame against Mason Fluharty.

The Owls tacked one two more in the seventh to take an 8-5 lead.

Liberty got one run back in the eighth and then tied the game in the ninth.

Derek Orndorff scored when Stephen Hill reached on an error, and Mathieu’s single scored Jake Lazzaro to tie the game.

Cole Garrett (0-1) allowed two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to reach, and David Erickson was brought in. Tyler Simon grounded an 0-2 offering to the right side of the infield, and a sliding Foster was unable to cleanly field the ball as Hassan scored without a throw to the plate.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty 6-5, Florida Gulf Coast 2-0

In Fort Myers, Florida, Emily Kirby tossed a one-hitter in the nightcap, Caroline Hudson hit a two-run homer in both games, and Liberty racked up 20 hits between the two contests to sweep a doubleheader against Florida Gulf Coast (13-27, 6-11 ASUN) at FGCU Softball Complex.

In Game 2, Kirby gave up a one-out single to McKenna Batterton in the first inning, but allowed just one runner (on a walk) through the rest of the game.

The Flames’ offense cashed in on a double from Lou Allan (5 for 7 on the day) and a two-run single from Mary Claire Wilson in the fourth, then capped the scoring on Hudson’s shot to center field in the fifth.

Hudson also pulled LU (30-13, 14-0) out of a 2-0 hole in the early contest on her two-run homer in the fifth inning. Kara Canetto added two runs on a single later in the frame to put Liberty up for good, and she tallied her third RBI on a single in the seventh that capped the scoring.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Lynchburg, Sweet Briar NCEA teams win national semifinal matches, will battle for title

In Ocala, Florida, third-seeded Lynchburg beat No. 2 Sewanee by a comfortable margin, and top-seeded Sweet Briar eked by No. 4 SUNY New Paltz in the semifinals of the National Collegiate Equestrian Association single discipline national championships at the World Equestrian Center.

The Hornets swept all four available points in fences, then added two points over fences for a 6-2 victory over Sewanee. The Vixens and SUNY New Paltz tied 4-4 in head-to-head competition, but Sweet Briar advanced on the tiebreaker with a 2951.5 to 2801 advantage in raw points.

The area rivals now will face off at 9 a.m. Saturday with a national title on the line. UL and SBC also competed for the championship last year, with the Vixens winning 6-2.

Lynchburg and Sweet Briar met once earlier this season; Sweet Briar won 5-3 at a neutral site.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Bridgewater 20, Randolph 4

In Bridgewater, Randolph cut Bridgewater’s lead to 3-2 in the first quarter and trimmed the deficit to 7-4 in the second quarter, but the Eagles scored 13 straight goals and pitched a shutout in the second half to beat the WildCats at Jopson Athletic Complex.

Four different players scored for Randolph (3-6, 1-3 ODAC). Kaity Petersheim and Madeline Magill led Bridgewater (5-9, 2-3) with three goals apiece.

Shenandoah 15, Lynchburg 11

Lynchburg held a one-goal lead after three quarters, but Shenandoah outscored the Hornets 6-1 in the final frame to claim victory at Shellenberger Field.

Emma Stiffler scored a game-high five goals for Shenandoah (8-4, 3-1 ODAC). Nicki Santora scored a team-high four goals for Lynchburg (4-9, 2-3).

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 3

Jorge Burgos' two-out single to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning brought Jake Fox streaking home from second base, giving the Lynchburg Hillcats their first walk-off victory of 2022 on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg (2-5) trailed Delmarva 3-1 headed to the bottom of the eighth, and three Shorebirds pitchers had held the team to just two hits up to that point. But Burgos reached on an infield single with one out in the eighth, and Will Bartlett doubled to left to score him two batters later to bring the Hillcats to within one run.

With two outs and two on in the bottom of the ninth (courtesy of a pair of walks), Milan Tolentino singled to center, scoring pinch runner Isaiah Greene and tying the game at 3. Burgos delivered his walkoff next.

Lynchburg reliever Hugo Villalobos earned the win. He pitched the ninth and did not allow a hit. Hillcats starter Will Dion struck out seven in his four-inning outing and allowed two runs (unearned) on three hits.

Lynchburg started the season 0-5 but now has won two straight. Game 5 of the six-game series against the Shorebirds is scheduled for at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.