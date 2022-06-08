Region roundup: Liberty's Anderson named CoSIDA baseball academic All-American of the year, and more

Liberty outfielder Aaron Anderson was named the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Division I baseball academic All-American of the year on Wednesday, and is the first student-athlete in the history of Liberty athletes to earn the honor.

Anderson was selected to the Academic All-American first team for the second straight season, and is eligible for the overall Academic All-American of the year. He was recently named the ASUN Conference baseball scholar athlete of the year.

The right fielder has a 4.0 GPA in his two years at Liberty and has earned a master’s degree in business administration. He led the team this past season with a .310 batting average, 75 hits and 23 multi-hit games. He added 17 doubles, eight home runs, 44 RBIs and 45 runs scored.

Horn named to freshman All-America team

Liberty left-handed pitcher Garrett Horn was named to the Collegiate Baseball newspaper’s Freshman All-America team.

Horn posted a 6-1 record with a 1.93 ERA over 51 ⅓ innings despite missing the final four weeks of the season with an undisclosed injury. He averaged 14.03 strikeouts per nine innings and held opponents to a .167 batting average.

The Kernersville, North Carolina, native was a second-team all-ASUN selection and was named to the conference’s all-freshman team.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty men’s relay team fails to advance

Liberty’s record-setting 4x100 men’s relay team failed to advance to the finals of NCAA Division I Championships despite posting a season-best time in its semifinal race at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The quartet of Brandon Letts, Donald McClinton, Christian Lyon and Diamantae Griffin finished fourth in its semifinal with a time of 39.08 seconds, and the time was 12th overall out of the 24 teams. It marked the sixth time this season the group broke the program and ASUN Conference 4x100 record.

Letts, McClinton, Lyon and Griffin secured second-team All-America honors with the 12th-place finish. It is the first time in Liberty and ASUN history a 4x100 men's relay team claimed All-America honors.

The final two qualifying spots came down to Baylor, Clemson and Virginia Tech. Baylor (38.981) and Clemson (38.984) were able to edge the Hokies’ quartet of Kaheje Tillmon, Torrence Walker, Kennedy Harrison and Cole Beck (38.987).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty to play in Hall of Fame Classic

Liberty will face Bryant in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Flames and Bulldogs will meet in a doubleheader that also features North Texas and UMass. Tipoff times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

It is the fourth announced game for Liberty in the 2022-23 season. It hosts Southern Miss on Nov. 18, and then plays Northwestern and either Bradley or Auburn in the Cancun Challenge.

Liberty is playing in a Naismith Hall of Fame event for the fifth time in four seasons. The Flames played in the Hall of Fame Classic against Stephen F. Austin and the Hall of Fame Shootout against East Carolina last season, faced off against South Carolina and TCU in the Hall of Fame Classic in 2020-21, and defeated Grand Canyon in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in 2019-20.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Fredericksburg 7, Lynchburg 5

T.J. White hit a pair of two-run homers as Fredericksburg took the second of the six-game series over Lynchburg at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg.

The seven-inning game was scheduled as part of a doubleheader to make up for a game that was postponed May 7. The second game was postponed to set up a doubleheader Thursday that begins at 5:05 p.m.

White’s first homer in the second inning gave the Nationals (27-25) a 4-1 lead. He homered in the third to cap a three-run frame that put the Nats ahead 7-3.

Jake Fox clubbed a solo homer in the top of the first that put the Hillcats (28-24) ahead 1-0. Jorge Burgos had a two-run double in the third that trimmed the deficit to 4-3.

Yordys Valdes added a two-run double in the fifth inning that allowed the ‘Cats to cut the Nats’ lead to 7-5.

Marc Davis allowed Valdes’ double and pitched the final three innings to pick up the save. Riggs Threadgill (4-1) pitched 1 ⅓ innings of relief to pick up the win.

Hillcats starter Reid Johnston (1-2) took the loss. He allowed seven runs (two earned) on eight hits and struck out four over four innings.