Region roundup: Salem wins third straight over Hillcats

Salem clubbed Lynchburg starter Reid Johnston over his 3 ⅔-inning appearance, Marcelo Mayer homered and drove in three runs, and Salem cruised to a 12-5 victory Friday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Red Sox (39-34) chased Johnston with a four-run fourth inning, then tacked on five more runs in the eighth to take an insurmountable lead against the Hillcats (38-35).

Mayer, who went 3 for 5, had an RBI double in the fifth, a solo homer in the seventh, and added another RBI double in the five-run eighth inning.

Brainer Bonaci went 4 for 6 with an RBI double to start the scoring in the eighth.

Those two combined for seven of the team’s 15 hits against four Lynchburg pitchers.

Johnston (1-5) has lost five of his last seven starts, and the five earned runs he surrendered Friday night were the most he has given up in a start since April 19 at Carolina.

The Hillcats’ offense didn’t provide much support for Johnston or the three relievers used. Jake Fox and Jorge Burgos combined for all five of Lynchburg’s hits.

Fox went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, while Burgos went 2 for 3.

Fox scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning and on Burgos’ single in the seventh. Fox’s triple in the ninth scored Jordan Brown, and Fox scored later on a wild pitch.

Burgos scored in the sixth inning when Isaiah Green drew a bases-loaded walk.

Christopher Troye (1-2) picked up the win in relief. He allowed one earned run on one hit, walked one and struck out two over two innings.

The series continues Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. start. The Hillcats’ yearly Independence Day weekend fireworks show will take place after the game.

Lynchburg is scheduled to play at Fredericksburg on the Fourth of July.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kickoff time, broadcast set for Liberty’s road game at UConn

Liberty’s final road game of the 2022 season has a kickoff time and television network.

The Flames play their sixth and final road game of their final FBS independent season on Nov. 12 at UConn. The second matchup between the programs is slated to kick off at noon and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The game at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, is the first between the programs since Sept. 10, 2005. The Huskies, one of the newer FBS programs at the time, pummeled the Flames, still an FCS program, 59-0.

Liberty has two more games scheduled against UConn in 2023 and 2025, but those matchups may come off the Flames’ future schedules as they move to Conference USA.