Region Roundup: Simmons advances in U.S. Open qualifying, and more

Liberty redshirt sophomore Isaac Simmons found out Wednesday where he and the Flames were heading for NCAA regional play in a little less than two weeks. He added more to his schedule with a spectacular round of golf Thursday.

The Huddleston native shot a blistering 5 under on the back nine to finish at 5-under 67 in the U.S. Open local qualifier held at The Federal Club in Glen Allen. Simmons shared medalist honors with Alex Price, and the two are joined by three others in advancing to final qualifying, set for June 6.

Simmons, a Jefferson Forest High School graduate, was even at the turn following a bogey at No. 4 and a birdie at No. 7.

He made one of three eagles at the par-5 10th and then birdied Nos. 11, 16 and 17 to move into a tie with Price atop the leaderboard.

Rasmus Konradsson, Blake Hinckley and Trey Marrion claimed the other three qualifying spots. Alston Newsom and Kevin Kraft are the first and second alternatives, respectively.

Virginia Tech senior and E.C. Glass High graduate Connor Burgess, fresh off a runner-up finish in the Fox Puss Invitational, shot a 4-over 76. He was at 1 over at the turn, but recorded a double-bogey at No. 12 and a bogey at No. 18.

Simmons’ teammates at Liberty, Kieran Vincent and Austin Barbin, shot 1 over and 3 over, respectively.

Jacob Mast, the head golf professional at Poplar Grove Golf Club, shot 2 over.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty 4-8, Stetson 0-0

Coach Dot Richardson picked up her 300th career victory as the Flames set an ASUN Conference record for most league wins in a single season by sweeping a doubleheader over the Hatters at Liberty Softball Stadium.

The Flames (40-15, 23-0 ASUN) can become the first team in conference history to go unbeaten in a full conference schedule with a win over the Hatters (20-34, 9-14) in Friday’s series finale scheduled for 9 a.m.

Liberty reached 40 wins for the fifth straight full season behind the pitching of Karlie Keeney and Emily Kirby. Keeney pitched a two-hitter in the opener for her team-leading sixth shutout of the season, and Kirby followed with a three-hitter in the nightcap.

Rachel Roupe hit a solo homer in the opener and added two more homers in the nightcap. She gave the Flames a 4-0 lead in the nightcap with a three-run blast in the fourth inning, and then she ended the game with a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Paige Bachman hit her first career homer in the fourth inning of the opener, and Lou Allan added a solo homer in the fourth inning of the nightcap.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Liberty 21, Kennesaw State 6

Brooke Bryan scored five goals and dished out an assist as the second-seeded Flames thrashed third-seeded Kennesaw State in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals held at Rock Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Liberty (11-7) advances to Saturday’s championship game and will play top-seeded Jacksonville at 1 p.m. The Dolphins (12-4) demolished Coastal Carolina, 20-7, in the other semifinal.

Cami Merkel and Jordan Baerga scored four goals apiece for LU. Jennifer Soriero recorded two saves.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

UL’s Banks finishes second at IHSA nationals

Lynchburg freshman Dakota Banks finished second to claim reserve-champion honors in Individual Limit Over Fences in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association national championship held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Equestrian Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Banks won the ISHA Zone 4 and Zone 4 Region 2 championships earlier this spring. On Thursday, he rode Hollins University’s MyWay and scored a 90 in his event.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 10-1, Fredericksburg 7-9

Will Bartlett homered and drove in four runs as the Hillcats (13-11) took the doubleheader opener against the visiting Nationals (15-9) at Bank of the James Stadium.

The nightcap, though, was drastically different for the home team. Lynchburg went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position as Fredericksburg pounced with three runs in both the fourth and seventh innings to split the twin bill.

Bartlett provided the lone offensive highlight for the Hillcats in the nightcap with his fourth-inning solo home run.

He hit his first two homers of the season in the doubleheader.

The Hillcats went 5 for 10 with runners in scoring position in the opener. Jorge Burgos had two of those hits as part of his three-RBI performance.

Burgos’ two-run double in the bottom of the third gave the Hillcats the lead for good.