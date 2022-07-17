Region roundup: Taliaferro wins State Open of Virginia as Burgess falters, and more

Connor Burgess finished the second round of the State Open of Virginia on Sunday morning with the lowest round of the tournament. His sizzling score of 64 moved him to within one shot of the lead heading into the final round.

Burgess’ stellar play abruptly came to a halt over the final 18 holes.

The Lynchburg native and recent Virginia Tech graduate shot 7 over in the final round and dropped into a tie for sixth at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

Radford graduate student Nicholas Taliaferro, who held the one-shot lead over Burgess entering the final round, birdied the 54th hole to edge defending champion Evan Beck for the title.

Taliaferro finished the three-day tournament at 10-under 103.

Beck shot a final-round 6 under to move up the leaderboard.

Burgess had 12 birdies and two bogeys through the first two rounds. He opened the final round with two bogeys over the first five holes, then had a double bogey at the par-3 ninth to drop down the leaderboard.

His back nine featured two more bogeys and another double bogey before he dropped in a bogey at the par-5 17th.

Dick Mast, a PGA Life Member and director of instruction at Poplar Grove Golf Club, finished in a tie for 23rd at 2 over.

Marshall Tinsley and Isaac Simmons finished in a tie for 32nd at 4 over. Simmons, who was below the cutline when the second round was halted for darkness Saturday evening, moved above the cutline as others struggled Sunday morning.

Jacob Mast, the head golf professional at Poplar Grove, finished in a tie for 62nd at 9 over.

Liberty University men’s golf coach Jeff Thomas withdrew despite being well above the cutline at 1 under.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Charleston 7, Lynchburg 4

Carson Williams homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs as the RiverDogs (56-30) secured a split of their six-game series against the Hillcats (43-44) at Bank of the James Stadium.

Williams clubbed a solo homer in the first inning for the second game in a row. His two-run double in the second inning sparked a four-run frame that gave the host team a 5-1 lead.

Lynchburg trailed by five runs entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Richard Paz’s eighth double of the season drove in Junior Sanquintin and Dayan Frias to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Jorge Burgos went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Frias went 2 for 3.

Hillcats starter Tomas Reyes was not greeted warmly by Charleston in his first start at the Low-A level. The left-hander was promoted to Lynchburg before Sunday’s game and didn’t make it through the second inning. He allowed five earned runs on five hits, walked one and struck out one over 1⅔ innings.

Four relievers combined to allow two runs (one earned) on four hits, and they walked five and struck out 11 over the final 7⅓ innings.