Region Roundup: Thompson, Lemley named to All-ACC Academic softball team, and more

A pair of area graduates were honored Friday for their performances in the classroom in addition to their work on the diamond during the recently wrapped up college season. Liberty High grad Millie Thompson, who just completed her sophomore year at Clemson, and Jefferson Forest alumna Emma Lemley, who recently finished her freshman year at Virginia Tech, both earned spots on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Softball Team.

Thompson notched an academic designation in the league for the second time in her career, helping Clemson match Duke as the school with the most players (eight) named to the team Friday. The parks, recreation and tourism major is one of 19 players (of 59 on the team) to earn repeat academic honors from the league, which awards athletes for having at least a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a cumulative 3.0 GPA during their careers.

On the field, Thompson finished her sophomore season in the top 20 in the nation in three categories: strikeout-to-walk ratio (17th at 6.1), ERA (18th at 1.58) and walks allowed (19th with 18). The southpaw also was a third-team All-ACC selection.

Lemley, who is pitching this week as a member of the U.S. Women's National Team during the Canada Cup, was one of six Hokies named to the academic team. The general engineering major put together a stellar debut campaign, going 15-4 with the ninth-best strikeouts-per-seven-innings rate in the nation (10.7).

The righty finished as a top-three finalist for National Fastpitch Coaches Association freshman of the year. She earned the freshman of the year designation in the ACC and was named to the All-ACC first team and freshman team and NFCA All-Region first team.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty lands another wide receiver commitment

Liberty picked up its third verbal commitment from a wide receiver for the recruiting class of 2023 when Kameran Shanks announced his college intentions Thursday afternoon.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Shanks is a rising senior at Prattville High School in Alabama and projected to be a slot receiver in college.

He enjoyed an electric junior season in which he set program records with 59 receptions and 1,221 receiving yards. Shanks added 11 touchdown receptions.

He held six other reported offers from Southern Mississippi, Jacksonville State, UAB, Tulane, North Alabama and Austin Peay. Shanks also took two unofficial visits to Alabama during the 2021 season.

Shanks joins Jeremiah Shack and Quentin Thomas as the wide receivers in the recruiting class, which is now up to seven total players.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 4

Samuel Vasquez has been roughed up in his three relief appearances with Lynchburg since his promotion in early June. The third trip to the mound, however, ended with high-fives instead of a disappointing return to the dugout.

Vasquez nearly allowed a three-run lead to evaporate, but got a pair of groundball outs to preserve the Hillcats’ victory over Delmarva to open the second half of the season at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.

The right-hander has struggled in his first three outings at the Low-A level. He has surrendered two earned runs in each appearance and opponents are hitting .571 against him.

The Shorebirds (21-44) immediately cut a run from their deficit on Heston Kjerstad’s leadoff homer.

Three straight batters reached with one out to load the bases and put the go-ahead run on the base paths.

Vasquez got Mishael Deson to ground out, which drove in Trendon Craig, and then got Noelberth Romero to ground out to leave the potential tying and go-ahead runs on the bases for his first career save.

The Hillcats (35-31) took the lead for good with a two-run first inning. It was a frame in which Lynchburg didn’t record a hit and took advantage of walks, stolen bases and errors to manufacture runs.

Luis Durango and Yordys Valdes each drew walks and stole bases to get into scoring position.

Junior Sanquintin reached on an error that allowed Durango to score, and Will Bartlett lofted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Valdes.

Bartlett’s RBI double and Dayan Frias’ RBI single in the eighth inning gave the Hillcats valuable insurance runs for Vasquez’s appearance in the ninth.

The Hillcats finished with four hits against three Delmarva pitchers. Valdes scored three runs.

Brian Eichhorn (1-0) picked up the victory by throwing 1 ⅓ innings in relief of starter Trenton Denholm.