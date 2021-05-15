Salem holds off Lynchburg to send Hillcats to third straight loss

Lynchburg had three at-bats where the tying run came to the plate in the ninth inning Saturday evening against Salem. Casey Cobb never allowed those batters to reach base to keep the Hillcats reeling at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Cobb recorded two strikeouts and forced Yainer Diaz to ground out to preserve a 5-3 victory for the Red Sox and extend Lynchburg's losing streak to three games.

The Hillcats (8-3) have lost three straight after opening the campaign with eight consecutive triumphs.

Christian Cairo led off the ninth with a single deep into the hole at second base that Ceddanne Rafaela managed to keep in the infield.

Cobb struck out Jhonkensy Noel on five pitches and fanned Will Barlett on three pitches.

Diaz, who went 3 for 5 with RBIs in the third and fourth innings, sent a ground ball to shortstop Matthew Lugo. He flipped the ball to Rafaela for the force out to end the game.

Salem (6-5) scored at least four first-inning runs for the third straight game thanks to RBI doubles from Wil Dalton and Alex Erro (2 for 3). Joe Davis added an RBI single sandwiched between those extra-base hits.