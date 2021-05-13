Salem pounces early, hands Hillcats first loss of season

Lynchburg pitching staff hadn’t allowed more than four runs in the season’s first eight games, yet alone surrender that many runs in a single inning.

That changed in the first inning Thursday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Salem rocked Hillcats starter Jordan Jones for six runs in the opening frame, Gilberto Jimenez went 3 for 4 and drove in two of his three runs in the first inning, and the Red Sox won 10-2 to hand the Hillcats their first loss of the season, ending an eight-game winning streak.

The Hillcats (8-1) were one of two remaining unbeaten teams left in Minor League Baseball. The other, fellow Low-A East member Down East Wood Ducks, fell 2-0 to the Carolina Mudcats in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader. Down East won the first game of that twin bill, so the Wood Ducks and Hillcats both won eight straight to open the season.

Salem (4-5) tagged Jones for six earned runs on four hits and three walks in 2/3 of an inning in the first. Jones (0-1), a 16th-round pick by the Cleveland Indians in the 2019 draft, threw 35 pitches in the shortest start for a Lynchburg pitcher this season. Miguel Vinicio came on in relief and pitched four innings (allowing three hits, two runs — one earned — three walks and three strikeouts).