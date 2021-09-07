 Skip to main content
Salem strikes early in rout of Hillcats
LOW-A EAST BASEBALL

Tyler McDonough went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Shane Drohan pitched five scoreless innings, and Salem easily defeated Lynchburg 10-2 to open the Hillcats’ final homestand of the season Tuesday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

Salem (67-42) maintained its slim advantage over Down East for the second and final playoff spot in Low-A East. The top two teams, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series to determine the inaugural Low-A East champion.

Lynchburg (53-56) was eliminated Sunday when it trailed the Red Sox by 13 games with 12 contests remaining.

The Red Sox got off to a sizzling start Tuesday by scoring the game’s first 10 runs.

McDonough got the scoring started with an RBI triple in a two-run first inning. Alex Erro followed with a solo homer in a two-run second, and Gilberto Jimenez’s two-run homer in the fifth sparked a three-run frame.

McDonough, who finished a double shy of the cycle, clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth for the 10-0 advantage.

Most of the damage came against Lynchburg starter Brauny Munoz (4-4). The right-hander allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits in four-plus innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Hillcats third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez and right fielder Alexfri Planez each went 3 for 4.

Rodriguez scored on a balk in the sixth inning for Lynchburg’s first run, and Planez’s single in the eighth scored Angel Martinez.

Drohan (7-3) struck out five, walked two and scattered three hits over five innings.

The southpaw has won three of his last four starts.

The Hillcats and Red Sox continue the six-game series Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

