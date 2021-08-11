Shorebirds come to life in doubleheader sweep of Hillcats

The first two batters reached against Labaut, and Wisely (1-2) surrendered doubles to Darell Hernaiz and Jean Carmona that gave the Shorebirds a one-run advantage.

The Hillcats got off to a fast start in the nightcap and led 3-0 thanks to an RBI double from Johnathan Rodriguez in the first inning and an RBI single from him in the third inning.

Delmarva struck for seven runs in the fourth inning thanks to six hits, one walk, two errors, one passed ball and one stolen base against two Lynchburg pitchers.

The four-run advantage was trimmed to one as the Hillcats scored three times in the fifth thanks to RBI singles from Alexfri Planez and Jonathan Lopez, plus a wild pitch that scored Micael Ramirez.

The Shorebirds scored twice in the sixth and added another run in the seventh on Trevor Kehe’s RBI double to finish off the sweep.

Rodriguez finished the day going 5 for 7 with two doubles and three RBIs. Jhonkensy Noel went 4 for 7 with a pair of runs scored.

Andres Melendez and Alexfri Planez hit homers for the Hillcats in the opener.

Planez also recorded the last out in both games. He lined into a game-ending double play in the opener, then struck out with the bases empty in the nightcap.

Hugo Villalobos (0-1) suffered the loss in the nightcap. He allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.