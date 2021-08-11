Shorebirds come to life in doubleheader sweep of Hillcats

Brauny Munoz and a pair of Lynchburg relief pitchers limited Delmarva to two hits over nine innings Tuesday night, and Jordan Jones held the Shorebirds without a hit over the first two innings of Wednesday’s doubleheader opener.
Then the Shorebirds broke through with three consecutive hits in the third inning, and the bats didn’t cool down for the rest of the evening.
Delmarva rattled off 23 hits over the span of Wednesday’s doubleheader and, thanks to a seventh-inning rally in the opener, swept the twinbill with victories of 8-7 and 10-6 over the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium.
The Shorebirds (47-39) scored three times in the seventh inning of the opener to claim a back-and-forth thriller, and then erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning of the nightcap to cruise to another triumph.
The doubleheader was scheduled after the July 1 matchup between the teams was postponed.
The Hillcats (43-43) spoiled Jordan’s quality five-inning start in the opener by allowing five runs over the final two innings.
Cristopher Cespedes’ two-run homer in the sixth gave Delmarva a 5-4 lead that was erased in the bottom half of the frame on Yordys Valdes’ RBI single and Korey Holland’s two-run single.
Lynchburg relievers Randy Labaut and Alec Wisely were unable to hold the lead in the top of the seventh.
The first two batters reached against Labaut, and Wisely (1-2) surrendered doubles to Darell Hernaiz and Jean Carmona that gave the Shorebirds a one-run advantage.
The Hillcats got off to a fast start in the nightcap and led 3-0 thanks to an RBI double from Johnathan Rodriguez in the first inning and an RBI single from him in the third inning.
Delmarva struck for seven runs in the fourth inning thanks to six hits, one walk, two errors, one passed ball and one stolen base against two Lynchburg pitchers.
The four-run advantage was trimmed to one as the Hillcats scored three times in the fifth thanks to RBI singles from Alexfri Planez and Jonathan Lopez, plus a wild pitch that scored Micael Ramirez.
The Shorebirds scored twice in the sixth and added another run in the seventh on Trevor Kehe’s RBI double to finish off the sweep.
Rodriguez finished the day going 5 for 7 with two doubles and three RBIs. Jhonkensy Noel went 4 for 7 with a pair of runs scored.
Andres Melendez and Alexfri Planez hit homers for the Hillcats in the opener.
Planez also recorded the last out in both games. He lined into a game-ending double play in the opener, then struck out with the bases empty in the nightcap.
Hugo Villalobos (0-1) suffered the loss in the nightcap. He allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.