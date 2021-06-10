Shorebirds pounce on Hillcats' early miscues to win Thursday's doubleheader opener

The resumption of Lynchburg’s suspended game with Delmarva was delayed two hours Thursday.

That didn’t stop the Shorebirds from piling on the runs when the teams finally took the field.

Delmarva scored three times in the sixth inning and added four more runs in the eighth to cruise to an 8-2 victory over the Hillcats in the resumption of Wednesday’s matchup that was suspended after two scoreless innings.

The second game of Thursday’s doubleheader, a seven-inning contest, was scheduled to start around 10:15 p.m. However, that game’s start was delayed because of inclement weather.

The Shorebirds (22-9) scored their first three runs off the Hillcats’ three errors — a fielding error in the fourth for one run and two miscues in the sixth for two more runs — and took a 4-0 lead on Mason Jarvin’s RBI single to cap a three-run sixth.

Yainer Diaz provided the lone highlight for the Hillcats (16-15) with a sixth-inning double that scored Yordys Valdes and Gabriel Rodriguez (2 for 4) to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Delmarva seized full control in the eighth.

Darell Hernaiz’s sacrifice fly scored Jordan Cannon to extend the lead to 5-2.