Shorebirds score four unanswered to top Hillcats

Wilkin Grullon and Jean Carmona both homered as part of Delmarva’s four unanswered runs to close the game, and the Shorebirds won their second straight in the seven-game series with a 7-3 triumph over Lynchburg on Saturday night at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.

The Shorebirds (41-29) took the lead again in the Low-A East North Division standings by a half game with their victory over the Hillcats (35-35) and Salem’s 18-6 loss to Fredericksburg.

Lynchburg is now six games back of Delmarva.

The Hillcats tied the game at 3 thanks to one swing from Alexfri Planez.

The left fielder turned on a 2-2 offering from Shorebirds starter Griffin McLarty, and his ninth homer of the season cleared the left-field wall to score Johnathan Rodriguez and Miguel Jerez.

The Shorebirds, however, took advantage of Hillcats relief pitcher Alec Wisley (1-1) and his inability to find the strike zone in the fifth inning.

Lamar Sparks led off the frame with a double for the only hit of the frame. TT Bowens was hit by a pitch with one out, and Andrew Martin drew a two-out walk to load the bases.