Shorebirds score four unanswered to top Hillcats

Wilkin Grullon and Jean Carmona both homered as part of Delmarva’s four unanswered runs to close the game, and the Shorebirds won their second straight in the seven-game series with a 7-3 triumph over Lynchburg on Saturday night at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.
The Shorebirds (41-29) took the lead again in the Low-A East North Division standings by a half game with their victory over the Hillcats (35-35) and Salem’s 18-6 loss to Fredericksburg.
Lynchburg is now six games back of Delmarva.
The Hillcats tied the game at 3 thanks to one swing from Alexfri Planez.
The left fielder turned on a 2-2 offering from Shorebirds starter Griffin McLarty, and his ninth homer of the season cleared the left-field wall to score Johnathan Rodriguez and Miguel Jerez.
The Shorebirds, however, took advantage of Hillcats relief pitcher Alec Wisley (1-1) and his inability to find the strike zone in the fifth inning.
Lamar Sparks led off the frame with a double for the only hit of the frame. TT Bowens was hit by a pitch with one out, and Andrew Martin drew a two-out walk to load the bases.
Yorkislandy Alvarez fell behind 1-2 in his at-bat but did not see another strike to draw a walk that forced in Sparks for the go-ahead run.
Grullon’s solo homer sparked a two-run sixth inning that featured Sparks’ RBI single, and Carmona’s solo homer in the seventh capped the scoring.
Jensen Elliott (1-1) pitched three scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three to pick up the victory.
Wisley took the loss. He allowed three earned runs on four hits, walked two and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings.
Sparks went 3 for 5 and was one of four Shorebirds to record a multi-hit night.
Right fielder Julian Escobedo went 2 for 4 and had the only multi-hit performance for the Hillcats.
The teams close the seven-game series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.