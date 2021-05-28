Shorebirds shut down Hillcats in rain-shortened contest

Three Delmarva pitchers combined on a two-hitter, Darell Hernaiz led off the fifth inning with a home run, and the Shorebirds defeated Lynchburg 4-0 in a game shortened to six innings because of rain Friday night at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.

Delmarva starter Griffin McLarty allowed both of the Hillcats’ hits in four scoreless innings. Leonardo Rodrirguez (1-0) and Jake Lyons combined to retire six of the seven batters they faced to complete the shortened shutout.

Lyons picked up his first save of the season.

The Hillcats (14-8) only had five baserunners against the trio of Shorebirds pitchers.

Angel Martinez led off the game with a single to left, and Johnathan Rodriguez added a one-out single in the second inning to account for the Hillcats’ two hits.

Will Bartlett and Yainer Diaz drew back-to-back walks with one out in the fourth inning, but Rodriguez grounded into a double play to end the frame.

Cody Farhat was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fifth, but Rodriguez struck out Landy Pena looking to end the inning.

Jordan Westburg drove in a pair of runs for the Shorebirds (16-6), and he scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.

Hillcats starter Jordan Jones (0-2) took the loss. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, walked three and struck out three in four innings. Randy Labaut surrendered two earned runs on two hits, walked one and struck out three in two innings of relief.