Shorebirds strike against Curry, win series opener over Hillcats

Xzavion Curry was stellar in his first three appearances in a Lynchburg uniform. The 2019 draft pick hadn’t allowed a run to cross the plate, was surrendering one or two hits each outing and was racking up the strikeouts at a high rate.

The right-hander got his fair share of strikeouts Tuesday night in the series opener at Delmarva. The Shorebirds, however, did what the three previous teams couldn’t do: score.

Delmarva tagged Curry for three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings and used a four-run sixth inning to pull away for a 7-3 triumph in the first ever meeting between the Hillcats and Shorebirds at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.

Delmarva and Lynchburg previously had never met before on the diamond. The Shorebirds, founded in 1996, were members of the Class A South Atlantic League, while the Hillcats (13-6) were in the Class A-Advanced Carolina League.

Both teams were slotted into the Low-A East Northern Division during the offseason.

Curry opened the season with a streak of 16 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings. That streak came to an abrupt end on J.D. Mundy’s solo home run with one out in the second inning to tie the game at 1.