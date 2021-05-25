Shorebirds strike against Curry, win series opener over Hillcats

Xzavion Curry was stellar in his first three appearances in a Lynchburg uniform. The 2019 draft pick hadn’t allowed a run to cross the plate, was surrendering one or two hits each outing and was racking up the strikeouts at a high rate.
The right-hander got his fair share of strikeouts Tuesday night in the series opener at Delmarva. The Shorebirds, however, did what the three previous teams couldn’t do: score.
Delmarva tagged Curry for three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings and used a four-run sixth inning to pull away for a 7-3 triumph in the first ever meeting between the Hillcats and Shorebirds at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.
Delmarva and Lynchburg previously had never met before on the diamond. The Shorebirds, founded in 1996, were members of the Class A South Atlantic League, while the Hillcats (13-6) were in the Class A-Advanced Carolina League.
Both teams were slotted into the Low-A East Northern Division during the offseason.
Curry opened the season with a streak of 16 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings. That streak came to an abrupt end on J.D. Mundy’s solo home run with one out in the second inning to tie the game at 1.
The Shorebirds (14-5) struck again in the fifth when Hudson Haskin singled to score Jordan Cannon to tie the game at 2.
Jaime Arias-Bautista, who replaced Curry on the mound with two outs and runners on the corners, threw a wild pitch that allowed Trevor Kehe to score for a 3-2 lead.
Kehe (3 for 4) highlighted the four-run sixth against Arias-Bautista with a two-run triple to right that gave Delmarva a 6-3 advantage.
Curry fell to 2-1 and his ERA rose from 0.00 to 1.35. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, walked one and struck out nine. He had allowed four hits over 15 1/3 innings in his first three starts.
Yainer Diaz, Andres Melendez and Johnathan Rodriguez had two hits apiece and combined for six of the Hillcats’ eight hits.
Diaz scored two of the Hillcats’ three runs. He scored on Melendez’s double in the fourth, and Melendez’s sixth-inning single advanced Diaz to third. He scored on the same play thanks to a throwing error.
Diaz’s second run tied the game at 3, but Delmarva took the lead for good with five straight batters reaching base.
Mundy went 2 for 4. His double was the first of four sixth-inning hits.
Thomas Girard (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings of perfect relief to pick up the victory.