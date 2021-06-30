Shorebirds sweep Hillcats in doubleheader

Lynchburg’s offense came alive late in its loss to Delmarva in Wednesday’s doubleheader opener. Then it went missing in the nightcap.

The Shorebirds had to hold off the Hillcats’ seventh-inning rally of the opener to claim an 8-6 victory, and Delmarva used three pitchers to limit Lynchburg to three hits in the nightcap for a 3-0 triumph at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (25-24) scored four times on five hits against two pitchers in the seventh inning of the opener, but they were unable to carry that offensive momentum into the nightcap against Ignacio Feliz, Luis Perez and Kyle Martin.

Feliz struck out four and allowed only one baserunner on an error in three innings. Perez struck out five and allowed two hits in three innings, and Martin pitched a perfect seventh for the save.

The three combined for 12 strikeouts.

The Shorebirds (33-16) got all the runs they needed in the nightcap on a solo homer from Darell Hernaiz in the first inning and a two-run shot from TT Bowens in the fourth inning.

Lynchburg nearly overcame an 8-2 deficit in the opener with the high-scoring seventh inning.