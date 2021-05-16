Strong relief pitching, key sixth-inning hits help Hillcats end losing streak

Lynchburg’s recent losing streak against Salem came with a familiar characteristic. The Red Sox pounced in the first inning, built a big lead, and never allowed the Hillcats to recover.

That changed Sunday to close the six-game series.

Eric Mock and Jaime Arias-Bautista combined to pitch six no-hit innings of relief, Lynchburg got two big run-scoring hits in the sixth inning, and the Hillcats ended their three-game losing skid with a 2-1 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Mock (2-0) threw four perfect innings and struck out one to pick up the victory.

Arias-Bautista recorded his first save by facing one over the minimum in his two innings of relief. He issued a one-out walk to Jake MacKenzie in the eighth inning but got two outs on five pitches, then retired the side in the ninth on 10 pitches.

Hillcats starter Lenny Torres allowed one earned run on four hits, walked one and struck out two in three innings.

Salem’s lone run came in the third inning when Torres issued a balk with the bases loaded to allow Jecorrah Arnold to score.

Torres retired the next three batters with two runners in scoring position to keep the deficit at one run.