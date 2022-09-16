Three Lynchburg pitchers combine on one-hitter as Hillcats advance to Carolina League championship series

Lynchburg’s pitching did what most Carolina League teams couldn’t do in the regular season — shut down the Fredericksburg offense. And the latest pitching gem couldn’t have come at a better time.

Ryan Webb, Sergio Morillo and Zach Pettway combined on a one-hit shutout as the Hillcats won their divisional series over the Nationals with a 3-0 triumph in Friday afternoon’s deciding Game 3 at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg, the Carolina League North Division first-half champion, advances to the league’s championship series and will face Charleston in a best-of-three series. The RiverDogs, the 2021 Carolina League champions, advanced by sweeping Myrtle Beach in the other divisional series.

The first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Sunday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park in Charleston, South Carolina.

The second tilt is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium, and the Hillcats will host the if-necessary game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fredericksburg entered the divisional series as the Carolina League’s highest-scoring team with 774 runs scored in the regular season.

The Nationals were held to four runs in the three-game series by Lynchburg pitching, and Friday’s scoreless outing marked the ninth time this season the FredNats were held off the scoreboard.

Lynchburg was responsible for three of those shutouts, all of which came at Bank of the James Stadium. The other two shutout triumphs were Aug. 18 and 20.

Webb worked around three walks to throw five scoreless innings and strike out six. Morillo walked two and struck out three over two scoreless frames.

Branden Boissiere broke up the no-hit bid by lacing the fourth offering of Pettway’s appearance up the middle for a leadoff single in the eighth inning.

Pettway retired the next six batters in order on 20 pitches.

The Hillcats got all the scoring they needed on Richard Paz’s RBI single in the second inning that scored Isaiah Greene for a 1-0 advantage.

Junior Sanquintin scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning — the third time Lynchburg scored on a wild pitch in the series — and Sanquintin added an RBI single in the sixth that scored Jake Fox.