Trio of home runs lift RiverDogs over Hillcats in Carolina League championship opener

Lynchburg and Charleston met in two regular-season series during the second half of the Carolina League season. Eleven of those 12 games featured six or more combined runs scored, as both offenses were able to string together hits and put plenty of crooked letters on the scoreboard.

That trend continued Sunday in the opener of the league’s championship series. Three big hits from the host RiverDogs put them on the cusp of winning a second straight Carolina League title.

Carson Williams, Ryan Spikes and Willy Vasquez each homered as Charleston rallied from an early deficit to win the series opener, 7-5, before an announced crowd of 6,092 at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark in Charleston, South Carolina.

Charleston, the defending Carolina League champion, takes a 1-0 lead as the best-of-three series shifts to the Hill City for Games 2 and 3. The Hillcats will need to win Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. contest at Bank of the James Stadium to force the if-necessary game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The two six-game series in the regular season were competitive between the Hillcats, the North Division first-half champion, and the RiverDogs, who won the South Division second-half title. Lynchburg and Charleston each won six games and those contests featured an average combined run total of 9.3 runs per game.

The offenses dominated Game 1 of this championship series. Nine combined runs were scored in the first three innings, and the RiverDogs’ three home runs were hit in the first three frames.

It was a stark change to the Hillcats’ three-game divisional series against Fredericksburg in which Lynchburg pitching allowed four runs (two earned) over the three games.

Junior Sanquintin, Angel Genao and Dayan Frias (2 for 3) each had run-scoring hits in the first two innings as the Hillcats led 3-1.

Spikes’ solo homer in the second cut the deficit to one. Vasquez’s three-run homer in the third broke a 3-all tie and gave Charleston the lead for good.

Those three homers came against Hillcats starter Reid Johnston, who lasted only three innings for his shortest start since July 22 at Salem. Johnston allowed six earned runs on four hits, walked one and struck out three Sunday.

Miguel Vinicio allowed one run on three hits over two innings. Josh Wolf and Samuel Vasquez combined to pitch three perfect frames in relief.

Will Bartlett and Richard Paz each drove in runs on ground outs in the sixth.

The Hillcats had a runner on with two outs in both the seventh and eighth innings, but they went 0 for 2 in those situations to close into the deficit.

Jonny Cuevas picked up the victory in 4 ⅔ innings of relief. Roel Garcia III retired all four batters he faced for the save.