Vinicio, Ramirez shut down Shorebirds as Hillcats rally late to win

Lynchburg pitching struggled down the stretch in the first two games of its six-game series at Delmarva. The Shorebirds tagged the Hillcats’ arms for 17 runs between the fifth and seventh innings of those two games, and those runs led to easy victories for the home team.

That changed Thursday night.

Hillcats relievers Miguel Vinicio and Jerson Ramirez allowed only one baserunner over the final four innings and retired 13 of the final 14 batters they faced. Their lockdown performance allowed the offense to capitalize late against Zach Peek as Lynchburg claimed a 5-2 victory at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.

Vinicio (3-0) entered in the second inning in relief of starter Sergio Morillo and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the victory. Ramirez locked down his third save with three scoreless innings and a trio of strikeouts.

The Hillcats (14-7) took the lead for good with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth, all against Peek.

Peek, the former Jefferson Forest High standout, suffered his first professional loss and fell to 1-1 on the season.

He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, walked two and struck out five in a career-high four innings.