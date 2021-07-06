Warren clubs walk-off homer to lift Mudcats over Hillcats

Zavier Warren capped the first meeting between Lynchburg and Carolina this season with a bang.

The Mudcats catcher led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a solo home run and Carolina claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Hillcats to open a six-game series Tuesday at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Warren’s homer was the fourth solo homer between the teams.

The Hillcats (26-27) fell below .500 for the first time this season with their eighth loss in the past nine games. They have lost five times on walk-offs this season, and Tuesday’s setback was the third time the walk-off hit came in the ninth inning.

Warren’s homer came against Cade Smith (1-2), who recorded the final out in the eighth and surrendered the walk-off homer on the sixth pitch of the ninth.

Freddy Zamora hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings for the Mudcats (31-23), and both long balls tied the game.

Korey Holland gave the Hillcats a 1-0 lead in the second inning on his sacrifice fly that scored Miguel Jerez.

The next four runs came on homers.

Johnathan Rodriguez clubbed a one-out solo homer in the sixth inning to put the Hillcats ahead 2-1.