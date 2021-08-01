Wolf pitches into the sixth, Melendez and Planez homer as Hillcats top Mudcats

Josh Wolf’s first 12 appearances with Lynchburg produced a mixed bag of results. There were instances in which the former second-round selection was electric, but didn’t factor into the decision. Other times, the 20-year-old right-hander was hit hard and didn’t last long into his outing.
He finally put it together Sunday to help the Hillcats close out their series against Carolina with a victory.
Wolf pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this season, Andres Melendez and Alexfri Planez homered, and Lynchburg clubbed the Mudcats 10-4 to win the six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium.
The Hillcats (40-37) won four of the six games, yet still remain 5 ½ games back of first-place Salem (46-32) in the Low-A East North Division standings, as the Red Sox topped Kannapolis 6-2.
Wolf (1-3) is in his first season in the Cleveland Indians’ farm system. He was one of two prospects sent from the New York Mets in the Francisco Lindor trade earlier this year.
He allowed one earned run or less in seven of his first 12 starts, but also was hammered in four starts in which he surrendered four or more earned runs.
Sunday, he allowed four earned runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, but the Hillcats provided more than enough run support with nine unanswered runs between the first and fourth innings.
Melendez and Planez hit two-run homers in the second and third innings, respectively, to give Lynchburg a 5-2 lead, and the Hillcats tacked on four more runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Christian Cairo only had one hit, but drew three walks, stole two bases and scored three times to provide a spark at the time of the lineup.
Two of his runs came on Jhonkensy Noel singles in the first and fourth innings, and Cairo stole home in the sixth inning for the game’s final run.
Noel went 3 for 4 and Planez went 2 for 4. Both drove in two runs.
Daritzon Feliz pitched three scoreless innings and Alec Wisely recorded the final two outs.
Mudcats starter TJ Shook (2-1) took the loss. He allowed six earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out four in three innings.
Zavier Warren (2 for 4) gave the Mudcats (46-32) a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run double that scored Ashton McGee and Felix Valerio.
Alex Hall’s sixth-inning double scored Warren, and Michael Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk to score Joey Wiemer in the sixth.