Wolf pitches into the sixth, Melendez and Planez homer as Hillcats top Mudcats

Josh Wolf’s first 12 appearances with Lynchburg produced a mixed bag of results. There were instances in which the former second-round selection was electric, but didn’t factor into the decision. Other times, the 20-year-old right-hander was hit hard and didn’t last long into his outing.

He finally put it together Sunday to help the Hillcats close out their series against Carolina with a victory.

Wolf pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this season, Andres Melendez and Alexfri Planez homered, and Lynchburg clubbed the Mudcats 10-4 to win the six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (40-37) won four of the six games, yet still remain 5 ½ games back of first-place Salem (46-32) in the Low-A East North Division standings, as the Red Sox topped Kannapolis 6-2.

Wolf (1-3) is in his first season in the Cleveland Indians’ farm system. He was one of two prospects sent from the New York Mets in the Francisco Lindor trade earlier this year.

He allowed one earned run or less in seven of his first 12 starts, but also was hammered in four starts in which he surrendered four or more earned runs.