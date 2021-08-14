Zapata and Smith shine on mound as Hillcats top Shorebirds

Smith, fittingly, recorded the final two outs by getting Darell Hernaiz to ground into a game-ending double play.

The strong pitching was backed up by homers from Korey Holland and Alexfri Planez in the third and fourth innings, respectively, that gave the Hillcats (45-44) the lead for good.

Holland’s solo homer in the third gave the ’Cats a 2-1 lead and Planez followed in the next frame with another solo homer for a two-run advantage.

Johnathan Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the first inning.

Christian Cairo drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Gabriel Rodriguez in the sixth inning, and Planez and Jhonkensy Noel scored on wild pitches in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

Lamar Sparks went 3 for 4, and TT Bowens went 2 for 3 with a second-inning homer. The two batters combined for all of Delmarva’s five hits.

The Shorebirds (48-41) overcame a pair of delays and Mason Janvrin went 3 for 4 with a first-inning homer and four runs scored in a 7-1 triumph earlier Saturday.

Lynchburg cut the deficit to 4-1 on Angel Martinez’s fifth-inning RBI single, but Delmarva responded with two runs in the seventh and one more in the ninth to finish off the late-night victory.

The teams have won three times apiece in the series and close the seven-game set at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Juan Zapata and Cade Smith combined to hold the Shorebirds hitless with runners in scoring position, and Lynchburg claimed a 6-1 victory at Bank of the James Stadium on Saturday night.