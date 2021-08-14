Zapata and Smith shine on mound as Hillcats top Shorebirds

Lynchburg’s matchup that started Friday night against Delmarva didn’t end until around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The Shorebirds took advantage of plenty of opportunities with runners in scoring position to dispatch the Hillcats in the lengthy contest.
The Hillcats flipped the script later Saturday evening.
Juan Zapata and Cade Smith combined to hold the Shorebirds hitless with runners in scoring position, Delmarva grounded into four double plays, and Lynchburg rebounded from the late night loss by claiming a 6-1 victory at Bank of the James Stadium.
Zapata (2-4) recorded his first victory since June 13 in a relief appearance against the Shorebirds. He went 0-4 in eight appearances between victories.
Saturday night, however, was different for the right-hander.
Zapata allowed only one run on four hits, walked three and struck out one over six innings. He threw only 45 of his 82 pitches for strikes but took advantage of three double plays and did not allow a hit with runners in scoring position.
Zapata erased leadoff singles in the first and fourth innings with double plays, and got an inning-ending double play in the fifth.
Smith recorded his fourth save of the season by allowing one hit and striking out four over three scoreless innings.
Smith, fittingly, recorded the final two outs by getting Darell Hernaiz to ground into a game-ending double play.
The strong pitching was backed up by homers from Korey Holland and Alexfri Planez in the third and fourth innings, respectively, that gave the Hillcats (45-44) the lead for good.
Holland’s solo homer in the third gave the ’Cats a 2-1 lead and Planez followed in the next frame with another solo homer for a two-run advantage.
Johnathan Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the first inning.
Christian Cairo drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Gabriel Rodriguez in the sixth inning, and Planez and Jhonkensy Noel scored on wild pitches in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.
Lamar Sparks went 3 for 4, and TT Bowens went 2 for 3 with a second-inning homer. The two batters combined for all of Delmarva’s five hits.
The Shorebirds (48-41) overcame a pair of delays and Mason Janvrin went 3 for 4 with a first-inning homer and four runs scored in a 7-1 triumph earlier Saturday.
Lynchburg cut the deficit to 4-1 on Angel Martinez’s fifth-inning RBI single, but Delmarva responded with two runs in the seventh and one more in the ninth to finish off the late-night victory.
The teams have won three times apiece in the series and close the seven-game set at 5 p.m. Sunday.
