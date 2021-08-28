Zapata shines on mound as Hillcats end losing skid against Cannon Ballers

Lynchburg starter Juan Zapata set the tone for his start Saturday evening by escaping a two-on, one-out jam unscathed in the first inning. He managed to keep that mentality for nearly six innings against Kannapolis.
Zapata allowed one unearned run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings, Miguel Jerez and Jorge Burgos drove in two runs apiece, and the Hillcats ended a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 triumph over the Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
Jerez clubbed his sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning, to give the Hillcats (49-52) a 3-0 lead.
Burgos (2 for 5) added plenty of insurance with a two-run single in the seventh inning for a five-run advantage.
Zapata (3-4) delivered his third consecutive start of at least five innings, and he rebounded from a horrendous outing one week ago against Salem. In that start, he surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits over five innings in a no-decision.
He returned to form against the Cannon Ballers and came within one out of recording his third quality start in five appearances.
Zapata stranded five runners and Kannapolis went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position against the right-hander.
Hillcats center fielder Korey Holland went 3 for 3 and reached base in all five of his plate appearances in the leadoff spot.
Serafino Brito and Randy Labaut combined to allow no hits, one walk and struck out five over the final 3 1/3 innings.
Kannapolis starter Jesus Valles (3-4) suffered the loss. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two over 5 2/3 innings.
Samil Polanco (2 for 4) delivered a fifth-inning double to score James Beard for the Cannon Ballers’ lone run.