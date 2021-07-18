Burgess and Simmons finish in tie for 20th at VSGA State Open

E.C. Glass alum Connor Burgess and Jefferson Forest alum Isaac Simmons both finished the Virginia State Golf Association State Open at 1-over par Sunday and landed in the three-way tie for 20th place at the par 71 Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

Burgess fired a 1-over 72 Sunday, matching his opening-round score from Friday. On Saturday, he shot a 1-under 70 to get back to even par. The Virginia Tech senior recorded 10 pars in his final round and also had four birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey.

Simmons (Liberty University) shot a 1-under 70 on Sunday after opening with a 71 on Friday and posting a 73 on Saturday. In his final round he recorded 11 pars, four birdies and three bogeys.

Appomattox's Adam Marshall finished in a tie for 55th place at 9 under, going 76-72-74 for the tournament.

Evan Beck (12 under) claimed the title for the second time in his career by holding off 2020 champion Mark Lawrence Jr. (11 under) with a four-foot birdie putt at No. 18. Beck has won the Open twice now, the first one coming in 2010 when he was a sophomore at Wake Forest.

Radford's Bryce Corbett recorded Sunday's lowest round, a 9-under 62 that catapulted him to a third-place finish at 7 under.