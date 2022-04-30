Burgess recovers from triple bogey, remains in contention at Fox Puss Invitational

Connor Burgess’ perch atop the Fox Puss Invitational leaderboard suddenly evaporated in the matter of one swing. His approach shot at the tricky par-4 15th went out of bounds, and that forced the Virginia Tech senior into scramble mode.

One issue compounded the other. By the time Burgess salvaged a triple-bogey, his comfortable position in the championship was in jeopardy.

Birdie putts on back-to-back holes calmed down the two-time Fox Puss champion. A save with an incredible up-and-down at 18 left Burgess in position to contend for another title.

The Lynchburg native rebounded over the final three holes to post his second straight even-par 71 on a Saturday that featured lots of rain and a splash of sunshine to conclude the day. He trails VCU senior Clifford Foster by three strokes and is one shot back of second-place Dominic Sampedro.

“It’s something you’ve just got to do,” Burgess said. “I’m obviously used to having to come back from bad holes, and obviously I was pretty down after that hole. It just kind of came out of nowhere. You’ve just got to keep fighting because obviously I knew I wasn’t out of the tournament at that point, but I kind of held it together and finished up nice.”

Burgess blasted out of the sand on the par-5 16th to get into position for his birdie putt, and then his tee shot on the par-3 17th landed about 6 feet above the hole that led to another birdie.

The back-to-back birdies moved him back to even par for the tournament. He remained there by sinking a downhill 3-footer on No. 18 to salvage par after his tee shot went left into the rough.

“I feel good. Obviously I started it off nicely today and I thought it was going to be a pretty good day because that’s just kind of what I expect around here to go pretty low,” Burgess said. “Just not swinging it great and just not getting any putts to drop, but hopefully tomorrow will be a little bit better.”

Burgess led for most of the day thanks to back-to-back birdies at Nos. 3 and 4 that moved him to 2 under for the championship. He used a bevy of pars to remain at the top of the leaderboard as a steady rain led to players not being able to maintain low scores.

Burgess also burned the edge on several birdie attempts that could have added to his lead. He ended his round with 29 putts.

"The pins were slightly easier today. It’s kind of how I’m used to playing it," he said. "Just one bad hole and it would have been an all right round."

Foster, the first-round co-leader with Sampedro, was 1 over on his front nine after three consecutive bogeys from Nos. 4 through 6.

The bogeys "were really uncalled for, which hurt," Foster said. "They’re tough holes, I think. The front’s tough."

He rattled off four straight pars to open the back nine and made birdie at No. 14 for his fifth consecutive round in the Fox Puss. That moved him back to even par for the round, and he converted on a lengthy birdie putt at No. 18 to extend his lead to two shots over Sampedro.

“The back’s a little bit easier. I think you can score better out there,” Foster said. “I just stayed patient. I made some really good putts, good up-and-downs on 16 and 17, and then to birdie 14 again was big to get me going. Then the finish on 18 was big. It was a great back nine. I was really excited about it.”

Sampedro briefly took the lead at 3 under after birdieing No. 15, but he gave back three strokes in a manner of two holes. He double bogeyed the par-5 16th and then recorded a bogey at the 17th.

Sampedro answered by sinking a long birdie putt on No. 18 to get back into red figures heading into Sunday’s final round.

Foster, Sampedro and Burgess will play in the final group. Foster actually predicted that Friday after Burgess completed his round, telling him at the scorer's tent that the two will play in Sunday’s final group.

“I told Connor I wanted to be in the final group with him the other day, and we got it,” Foster said. “It’s going to be fun. I think the key’s just to have fun out there and just stay patient. It’s going to be a good battle.”

Boonsboro members Jimmie Massie and Luke Libbey made big moves up the leaderboard.

They each shot 2 under, with Massie moving up into a tie for eighth and Libbey sitting in a tie for 11th. Massie was in a tie for 25th and Libbey was tied for 36th after the first round.

“I just focused on hitting my shot onto the green and didn’t focus as much on my swing,” Libbey, a sophomore at New Covenant Schools, said.

Ben Keefer and Tom Lawton are tied for fourth at 1 over. Jimmy Delp and Matthew Monastero are tied for sixth at 2 over.

Jon Hurst holds a two-shot lead over Bowen Sargent and first-round leader Scott Garrison in the Senior Division. Hurst is at 1 over.

David Prokop shot the lowest round of the tournament with a 5-under 66 to move into the lead of the Super Senior Division. Prokop is at 3 under and three shots ahead of Bert Allen.

