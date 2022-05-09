After cruising through ASUN regular-season play, Liberty softball racks up conference honors

Liberty cruised through the ASUN Conference softball regular season. The Flames set a league record with 23 victories and comfortably secured the No. 1 seed for the upcoming tournament.

The conference’s coaches rewarded Liberty as the Flames cleaned up the postseason awards.

Sophomore catcher Caroline Hudson won the player and defensive player of the year awards, senior left-hander Emily Kirby repeated as pitcher of the year, and Dot Richardson earned her second straight coach of the year honor.

“When I think about where we are right now, I’m extremely proud and excited and it’s such a blessing,” Richardson said.

Liberty came within two outs of becoming the first ASUN team to win every conference regular-season game. Richardson’s Flames posted a 40-16 record with victories over Duke, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Maryland, Virginia, Rutgers and Louisville.

The Flames open the ASUN tournament at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at UNF Softball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

Liberty had only three returning starters in the field in Hudson, Devyn Howard and Kara Canetto. Howard moved from third base to shortstop during the season, while Canetto played in left field for the first time.

Five freshmen were part of the infield rotation during the season and outfielders Mary Claire Wilson and Rachel Roupe are in their first seasons at their respective positions.

“The only stability that we’ve seen defensively is Caroline Hudson catching,” Richardson said.

Hudson’s breakout season behind the plate allowed her to become the second consecutive player from Liberty to claim both player and defensive player of the year honors. Former Flames star Amber Bishop-Riley secured the honors last season.

Hudson tied for the ASUN lead with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in league play, both of which are program records, and she finished the campaign with 16 homers and 50 RBIs.

The Paris, Tennessee, native ranked third in the nation by throwing out 18 runners and catching runners stealing at a 40.9% clip. She made only two errors and posted a .944 fielding percentage.

“I did better than I’ve done in the past and I’m thankful for that and very glad to have had the success that we’ve had this year,” Hudson said. “Ultimately, that part of the season is the least important part. What’s ahead matters much more.”

Kirby is the first player in ASUN history to win multiple pitcher of the year awards. She joins Julia DiMartino (2017 and 2018 in the Big South Conference) as the only Liberty pitchers to win consecutive pitcher of the year honors.

“I try not to think about all that stuff just because in the moment none of it matters,” Kirby said. “This is it for me, so I want to just have fun and go out there and play my hardest.”

Kirby went 10-0 with a league-best 1.02 ERA in 12 conference appearances. She finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and a 2.06 ERA, and she led the conference with an average of 8.5 strikeouts and 3.97 hits surrendered per seven innings.

Keeney completed her bachelor’s degree in Human Resources and Accounting with a 3.96 GPA in December. She said Monday morning that she is working on her MBA.

The right-hander led the Flames with a 17-7 record and five shutouts this season, and she threw two no-hitters against Power Five opponents (Maryland on Feb. 18 and Rutgers on March 3).

“I think it’s been super awesome. I’m very proud of our team,” Keeney said. “We’re really young, everybody didn’t know how we’d perform after last year, so I’m just super proud how far we’ve come and grown as a team and gotten some key wins.”

Hudson threw out 40.9% of baserunners (18 of 44), and the Flames took up 40.9% of the all-conference team slots (9 of 22).

Kirby, Hudson, Howard, Canetto and Lou Allan were first-team selections. Keeney, first baseman Paige Bachman, Roupe and Wilson were second-team selections.

Roupe, who led all league freshmen with eight homers and 39 RBIs, was joined on the all-freshman team by Bachman and second baseman Raigan Barrett.

Jacksonville State pitcher Kat Carter claimed freshman of the year honors. She led the ASUN with 175 ⅔ innings pitched and seven shutouts.

