Just six years ago, Isaac Simmons was hitting the links at Poplar Forest Golf Course, a high school kid with more golf in his future.

A future at the Division I level, yes, but not one that promised him the kind of grand scale on which he stands right now.

When he served as the leader of Jefferson Forest's golf team, few could have imagined him here.

At the U.S. Open.

The Open, a stage where, as an amateur, you can nudge shoulders with the pros if you're good enough. The Open, where Bobby Jones and Jack Nicklaus blazed a trail. The Open, where dreams can come true.

Simmons, a Huddleston native and current Liberty University golfer, qualified for the U.S. Open by firing back-to-back 69s in a qualifier in Maryland last week, tying for first place and earning one of four spots from that regional.

Now he's in Los Angeles and for the last few days has been learning the layout of a course unfamiliar to many pros, Los Angeles Country Club. Learning the turf on fast Bermuda grass fairways and thick Bermuda grass rough. Snapping pictures after practice rounds with the likes of John Rahm and Sergio Garcia. Realizing his dream.

"This is 100% his life," Simmons' former high school coach Garnet Manley Jr. said this week. He should know. Manley is still in touch with Simmons regularly, has followed him from his prep days to the collegiate level and amateur tourneys. "Really cool that he's getting this opportunity."

The opportunity begins Thursday. Simmons is scheduled to tee off at 5:27 p.m. in the final group of the day. The group also includes fellow amateurs Christian Cavaliere, J.J. Grey, Corey Pereira, Alex Schaake and Austen Truslow.

There a multitude of stories at the Open. Everybody has one. In Simmons' group alone, there's Grey, who was inspired to attempt to qualify for the open after a friend committed suicide, and who did qualify, despite being ranked 3,686th in the world. And there's Truslow, who uses a one-handed chipping technique that will be on display this week. And Cavaliere, who sews and started a custom hat business a few years ago, putting golf on the backburner.

And then there's Simmons, who cut his teeth striking golf balls in the Central Virginia clay. Who grew up honing his game to conquer a challenging topography — the daunting country hills and dangerous, narrow valleys that define many of our courses. Who in high school was never viewed as the most outstanding golfer in the state. Who never won an individual or team state title. That guy has willed himself to this point. Has become the most notable golfer from Central Virginia in recent memory.

And that is worth celebrating. That should demand your attention when the Open begins Thursday, because that is quite a story.

The game of golf is in flux right now, to say the least. The sudden PGA-LIV merger, unfathomable to the public weeks ago, has placed this Open in background — the equivalent of a boisterous, not-well-liked person with a colossal ego crashing a party and sucking the air out of the room. The merger, so controversial it is now the subject of a congressional inquiry, means to usher in a new era of professional golf, one that likely will change the landscape for generations to come. It may very well prove a stain on the game.

Still, golf has a way of reeling you in. If you've ever hit a hundred bad shots and suddenly, inexplicably, connected for only one good one and felt the thrill of the game calling you back for more, then you'll understand. And if you watched Michael Block's unexpected rise at the PGA Championship and witnessed his otherworldly, slam-dunk-style hole-in-one a few weeks ago, then you'll understand. Golf, despite all its misgivings, tends to give back, sometimes in the form of unlikely happenings.

So Isaac Simmons heads into the 123rd U.S. Open on Thursday, one of 19 amateurs in a field of 156. Living his dream, a dream that may only be beginning.

And maybe his dream will one day become someone else's in Central Virginia. I can think of nothing better for the game than that — one person's dream being passed on to someone else. So here's to one of our own as he tees it up at the U.S. Open.