After Further Review: The ACC Tournament returns home

Roy Williams is right.

"I think Greensboro's the best place to play the tournament," the UNC coach said Tuesday, prior to the ACC Tournament's opening round in the city. "I've always felt that way. Everybody in town knows the game's going on, everybody's excited."

This week the tournament returned to the Greensboro Coliseum, the same venue where the first two rounds were played last March before the entire event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So much has taken place since. Whatever the reason — the pandemic and its effects on the sports world, the endurance of college basketball players to push through the most difficult of times, the return of fans in limited numbers — it felt particularly satisfying to see the tournament return to its rightful home.

Other venues are always in the mix. They never seem to measure up.

Brooklyn is too busy. Charlotte too smug and self-consumed. Washington, D.C., too occupied with constant backbiting. Tampa too distracting.