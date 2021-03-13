After Further Review: The ACC Tournament returns home

Roy Williams is right.
"I think Greensboro's the best place to play the tournament," the UNC coach said Tuesday, prior to the ACC Tournament's opening round in the city. "I've always felt that way. Everybody in town knows the game's going on, everybody's excited."
This week the tournament returned to the Greensboro Coliseum, the same venue where the first two rounds were played last March before the entire event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So much has taken place since. Whatever the reason — the pandemic and its effects on the sports world, the endurance of college basketball players to push through the most difficult of times, the return of fans in limited numbers — it felt particularly satisfying to see the tournament return to its rightful home.
Other venues are always in the mix. They never seem to measure up.
Brooklyn is too busy. Charlotte too smug and self-consumed. Washington, D.C., too occupied with constant backbiting. Tampa too distracting.
Greensboro is the perfect fit. For ACC teams still actually located in coastal states, the city serves as a geographical center. It's a place that has always welcomed the tournament with open arms, a town not too big and not too small to serve as host. Fans from Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh can get there in no time. UVa and Virginia Tech fans living in the Lynchburg area can hop in the car and be there in two hours.
An ideal location — that's something even Williams and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski can agree on.
"When I think of Greensboro, I think of the ACC and the magnificence of our conference," Krzyzewski said last year. "Other venues have been good. I'm not sure any venue showcases our basketball for the ACC as well as Greensboro."
The main event at this year's tournament, though, was the virus. We watched as Duke bowed out, then Virginia. It was a sad sight, no matter which team you root for. This is not a time to hate your rivals; it's a time to embrace them and wish them swift and full recovery.
The alterations put No. 2 Florida State and No. 4 Georgia Tech into the championship game after playing just one game apiece in Greensboro. No one saw that coming, not even in an age when we are predisposed to expect anything.
Then again, Greensboro has been the site of some pretty unexpected developments over the years.
There was the 1974 championship game, widely remembered as the greatest ACC game of all time, when Tommy Burleson and N.C. State defeated Lefty Driesell's Maryland Terrapins 103-100 in overtime.
UNC's 47-45 victory over UVa in 1982, when James Worthy dispatched the Cavaliers and earned MVP honors before helping the Tar Heels win the national title. Duke's 65-61 victory over UNC in 1988, which occurred two years after Krzyzewski won his first of 15 ACC titles in in Greensboro.
Those are just a few examples people remember well, not only because they were special, but because an entire city was captivated by a basketball tournament.
When I was growing up in Greensboro, life took on a different meaning each March. We were disappointed any year the tourney shifted to Charlotte. Even school took a backseat to basketball. Afternoon tournament games were often shown in my high school classrooms.
Everyone in that world — teachers, students, administrators and parents — had something at stake, because allegiances had long ago been forged and were iron strong. Saturday and Sunday afternoons were spent watching games on TV and then heading outside to shoot buckets between bouts.
When the tourney was held in Greensboro, my grandfather would check me out of school early and we'd go sit in the stands as afternoon turned to evening and watch basketball. Few things were as riveting back then. Those were the days of Tim Duncan and Antawn Jamison, of Randolph Childress and Shane Battier and Vince Carter. Days when, for me, basketball took center stage and emotions ran high.
I watched seconds tick off the coliseum clock during breathtaking, back-and-forth games, knowing I'd never before felt such love and such hate simultaneously, knowing one could overtake the other in an instant.
It's been that way for countless kids growing up in ACC Country. Hopefully we all become more objective as adults. Hopefully we handle failure and disappointment and victory in a more appropriate manner.
What shouldn't change is our desire to succeed, to will ourselves toward a better existence. To hope and to never give up. There's a reason that Jim Valvano quote still resonates, because it teaches us basketball is a vehicle through which we can learn vital lessons about ourselves and the world. Maybe we can make it a better place, even in these uncertain times.
And when the uncertainty passes, I hope the tourney has a future in Greensboro. I hope the ACC puts its longtime, diehard fans first instead of its desire to expand its own brand into major markets. You can keep the Barclays Center and all the corporate-named arenas. Give me a place where the tournament is the biggest show in town.