After Further Review: The quarterback Liberty needed

Rarely in its 47-year football history has Liberty University seen a quarterback like Malik Willis.
He's a departure from the norm, a speedy and savvy dual-threat athlete who has brought swagger to his position, a full-steam-ahead leader who is at least partly responsible for his school suddenly receiving national attention from the outside sports world.
In short, Willis is the quarterback Liberty needed. And whether or not you believe in divine providence like the folks on the mountain, it's obvious the 6-foot-1 redshirt junior came along at just the right time.
Before he took an official snap as the school's signal caller, Liberty was embroiled in a public relations nightmare. Several nightmares, actually.
Most notable among them was a series of scandals involving university president and chancellor Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned in late August after a former business partner alleged he had a lengthy affair with Falwell and his wife, Becki. Fallwell has denied any involvement.
Three months prior to his resignation, Falwell had mocked mask orders put in place by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in a tweet that contained blackface and Ku Klux Klan imagery and was posted two days after the killing of George Floyd.
After Falwell's resignation, Liberty hired a financial consulting firm to investigate potential wrongdoing. That firm has since launched a website asking employees, contractors and business affiliates to voluntary report potential misconduct by former or current school leaders, including examples of misuse of university funds and embezzlement.
In response to Falwell's tweet, which came at a heightened period of the Black Lives Matter movement, several Black athletes chose to leave the university. Black enrollment among residential undergraduate students had already plummeted two years prior to roughly 4%, down from about 10% in 2007, according to internal figures provided to this newspaper in June. In addition, Falwell's open support of Donald Trump had for years split the student body, with many students speaking out against that decision.
Sports alone can't clean up Liberty's image. But the football team's success has taken some of the attention off the scandals. The Flames improved to 6-0 Saturday with a 21-point victory over Southern Miss, a game in which Willis tied the single-game program record with six touchdown passes (he also added one rushing TD) and passed for a career-high 345 yards in a mammoth performance.
Saturday's showing, a game in which Liberty quickly brushed aside a second-half Southern Miss threat with Willis at the helm, should only further push this year's team into the national spotlight. Last week, the Flames received 37 votes in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll and 57 votes in the weekly Coaches' Poll. In its first two seasons at the FBS level, LU had never received a single Top 25 vote. We're likely nearing a day when the Flames will make a Top 25 appearance.
For a school that decades ago began striving to achieve Notre Dame-like status and poured millions upon millions of dollars into its football program, that is awfully good news. And as far as public relations go, the success couldn't come at a better time.
Meanwhile, Willis is lasered in on the game he loves, not the university's leadership debacle. But his presence, and his sudden rise as the face of Liberty football, has changed the story. He's just the second full-time Black starting quarterback in the last decade to last this deep into a season in that role. And with Willis guiding the offense, LU is no longer a program fighting to be included in the national conversation at the FBS level. It's time is now.
Danny Broggin, a former Liberty defensive back and current head football coach at William Campbell, watches Willis every week. Broggin likens him to another Flames QB, Mike Brown, a 2011 grad and two-time All-American.
"They're eerily similar in how they manage the game," Broggin said when comparing Brown, his college roommate, to Willis. "The way he finds the sticks for a first down, the way he doesn't go down on first contact. You have to respect the offense, the run game and the pass game. That's how Mike was."
And that's how Willis is, too. His style as a fierce runner and spot-on passer is the future of college football. He's someone Broggin can point out to his high school players, someone they can look up to and emulate. "Here's a guy who's doing it right, who can do it all," Broggin can tell them.
"This is an awesome time for Liberty, having an African American quarterback leading the way," Broggin noted. "I think it's really good for the culture and for the nation."
One of my colleagues, Damien Sordelett, put it this way: "This is probably the first time since Mike Brown that Liberty has had the type of athlete that could change the game" at any moment.
In his short time as a leader, Willis has become known as a guy who defers praise to his teammates, who can shoulder the offensive load, who can provide dynamic play and pass his knowledge on to the guys who look up to him. Broggin is right: Willis is good for the culture at Liberty.
And as far as that culture goes, Willis is changing it, not because of the school's leadership outside the football program, but in spite of it.
