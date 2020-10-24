After Further Review: The quarterback Liberty needed

Meanwhile, Willis is lasered in on the game he loves, not the university's leadership debacle. But his presence, and his sudden rise as the face of Liberty football, has changed the story. He's just the second full-time Black starting quarterback in the last decade to last this deep into a season in that role. And with Willis guiding the offense, LU is no longer a program fighting to be included in the national conversation at the FBS level. It's time is now.

Danny Broggin, a former Liberty defensive back and current head football coach at William Campbell, watches Willis every week. Broggin likens him to another Flames QB, Mike Brown, a 2011 grad and two-time All-American.

"They're eerily similar in how they manage the game," Broggin said when comparing Brown, his college roommate, to Willis. "The way he finds the sticks for a first down, the way he doesn't go down on first contact. You have to respect the offense, the run game and the pass game. That's how Mike was."

And that's how Willis is, too. His style as a fierce runner and spot-on passer is the future of college football. He's someone Broggin can point out to his high school players, someone they can look up to and emulate. "Here's a guy who's doing it right, who can do it all," Broggin can tell them.