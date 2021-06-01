Altavista grad, UL pitcher Grayson Thurman earns D3baseball.com all-region honor

Altavista graduate and University of Lynchburg pitcher Grayson Thurman was one of five Hornets baseball players to pick up all-region postseason honors Tuesday from D3baseball.com.

Thurman, a third-team All-South Region selection, was joined by pitchers Brandon Pond and Zach Potts, outfielder Avery Neaves and utility man Kinston Carson. Neaves was a first-team selection, Pond and Carson landed on the second team, and Potts was a third-team honoree with Thurman.

Thurman, a senior, tallied 88 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings and recorded a 3.62 ERA with a 5-3 record, also picking up four saves.

The Hornets ended their season last weekend in the NCAA Division III tournament's regional round. They went 36-15, setting a new program single-season wins mark while picking up their first Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship and NCAA tourney appearance since 2012.

The five UL honorees mark the most in a season in program history. The Hornets previously had never seen multiple players earn all-region honors.