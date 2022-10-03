Altavista, UL grad Grayson Thurman in pursuit of pro baseball career

It’s been more than four months since Grayson Thurman sewed up his degree from the University of Lynchburg. More than four months since he and the Hornets baseball team played in an NCAA Division III tournament regional.

By now, most players like Thurman — the athletes who put together successful athletic careers at the Division III level — would’ve tucked away the equipment they carried with them for offseason workouts, practices and games, their playing days behind them.

But Thurman, a right-handed pitcher, hasn’t hung up his cleats just yet. By his reasoning — and judging by the path he’s traveled over the past several weeks and years — baseball shouldn’t simply be a part of his history. For Thurman, the future, as he envisions it, includes many more trips up the mound, many more innings pitched and many more strikeouts.

“I’m playing until somebody tells me I can’t,” said Thurman, an Altavista grad and Lynch Station native.

But even if someone did, it’s not likely to deter Thurman in his pursuit of a professional career, said Travis Beazley, the UL associate head baseball coach who has been among Thurman’s greatest influences when it comes to pitching. Beazley, a former pitcher himself, helped shape the now 23-year-old into a pitcher after he came out of high school as primarily a catcher.

Thurman was the hardest thrower on the team during his freshman year, Beazley said, but didn’t have much more than that. Command was missing, as was a situational understanding of the game. Fast forward four years, and Beazley now believes Thurman is able to play at the next level. He’s just waiting — and working — for a chance.

***

“There’s still an avenue there,” Beazley said of his former protégé’s shot at playing affiliated ball.

Had Thurman played when his coach did, in the 2000s, “he for sure would’ve been drafted,” Beazley said. Beazley was picked in the 38th round of the MLB Amateur Draft in 2006 by the Boston Red Sox and spent four years in the organization’s farm system, reaching as high as the Double-A level before beginning his coaching career.

Back then, though, the odds of getting picked up in the draft were more than double the odds Thurman faced in the past couple years. The 2006 draft featured 50 rounds. In 2012, it was cut to 40. Then came the pandemic.

The 2020 draft was slashed to five rounds before going back up. But the number of rounds only increased back to 20. The result, of course, was fewer chances for the players whose names didn’t find their ways into national headlines, and for those from smaller schools, like those in Division III.

In a 10-year span from 2010 to 2019, 140 Division III players were drafted. Of those, 105 saw their names come up after the 20th round.

In 2020, one Division III player got a shot through the draft. Six names from the division came up in 2021. Then Dominic Perachi, a lefty ace out of Salve Regina (one of the two schools UL played in this year’s NCAA regional), became the only Division III player drafted this year.

“It’s very frustrating,” Thurman said, recalling his feelings as he followed the draft this summer, and thought about what could have been had things not changed so drastically in 2020, “but then again, what are you gonna do about it?

“Just keep going.”

***

For Thurman, that meant finding opportunities to continue honing his craft this summer, and upping his exposure to any team post-college team that may be looking for a strike-throwing, righty reliever.

After a stellar final season at UL, Thurman played in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the Northwoods League, a college summer ball league, through mid-July. A stint back East in the MLB Draft League, which was open to all draft-eligible prospects and formed after contraction in the minors, followed.

As in Lynchburg, Thurman consistently performed well, pitching his best, perhaps, in his most recent appearances.

At UL, Thurman’s velocity sat in the mid- to high-80s for much of his career. He’d hit 90 mph several times during his senior year and occasionally find his way above that mark.

In the NCAA regional, where he threw 8 2/3 of his 65 1/3 total innings on the season, he was averaging above 90. With the West Virginia Black Bears, his average got up to 91.5 mph.

Then came another jump in the final game of the Draft League season. In that Sept. 6 championship game, his most recent appearance, Thurman averaged 92.4 mph over 3 1/3 frames.

“I think that was a big deal, seeing that for myself,” he said, explaining that number was especially encouraging after trotting out to the mound 28 times in his last season at UL.

That performance was special for another reason, too. It was his longest outing of the summer, and reminiscent of his best memories at UL. After turning into more of a traditional closer at both Kenosha and West Virginia, he got the chance to provide long relief.

“I want the ball whenever you give it to me,” Thurman said to manager Jedd Gyorko. In a jam with two runners on and two outs in the sixth and the game tied, Gyorko finally granted Thurman’s quiet wish when he handed the ball over and said, “This is your game now.”

“I literally got flashbacks of when Beaz would tell me that,” Thurman recalled. “I worked up for this moment, so that’s the stuff that gives me chills, that fires me up. I’ve earned this. I’ve worked for this. Go show out.”

He did.

Thurman was about as perfect as anyone could ask for, striking out all 10 batters he faced (three of them looking) on 47 pitches.

Beazley wasn't surprised.

“That’s just Grayson,” Beazley said of Thurman, who finished his career under Beazley and head coach Lucas Jones as an All-American and the owner of some of the top spots in the program record book.

***

Including the championship game, Thurman’s time in West Virginia added up to some eye-popping numbers. He recorded nine saves and one win over 22 2/3 innings pitched in 18 appearances. Thurman finished with a WHIP of 0.75, a 2.26 ERA, .115 batting average against and 16.3 strikeouts-per-nine-innings average.

Across 114 innings in 2022, Thurman — who’s recently been able to utilize a third pitch, a splitter, in addition to his fastball and devastating curveball — recorded 37 saves, a 1.82 ERA, 193 strikeouts (for 15.2 K’s per nine innings), a .167 batting average against and a 0.95 WHIP.

All of those numbers can be attributed to Thurman’s work ethic, of course, but also to a new level of confidence on the mound.

“He looked like a big leaguer,” Beazley said, recalling some of the highlights he saw of Thurman’s time in West Virginia.

To become one, Thurman intends to keep working on his own to make gains in the areas he’s been told, by experienced coaches, could be even better. Specifically, Thurman aims to add mass to increase his velocity during the offseason. And for the spring, he intends to play in an independent league. He’s gotten offers from teams in the American Association of Professional Baseball and Pioneer League, he said.

“I know the position I’m in. I’m realistic enough to say, ‘Yeah, maybe my velo needs to get up.’ … But I’m waiting for my time to come.”

Because just being able to play baseball, he added, “I love it. This is what I want.”

Beazley certainly has seen that desire grow in Thurman, with plenty of positive results as reward.

“From the baseball standpoint, he just gets outs, strikes a bunch of guys out … and does that at a crazy rate,” Beazley said, offering a succinct summary of who a big league organization would get should they give Thurman a shot. Then the coach added more in the way of praise. “Understand where he started and where he is now and the work he put forward to make those. Understand that’s the person you’re gonna get.”

Although he’s worlds away from who he was as a pitcher entering the college ranks, Thurman still is the person who is set on being “the best player, the best pitcher on any team that I’m on." And he still is the person who, in the midst of a freshman season in which he made just four appearances and threw three innings, went back into the field house at UL after games to throw at a target, set up by himself with a bucket of balls.

Then, as now, he’s out to show, rather than tell, that he deserves a chance.

“I’ll prove it,” he said.